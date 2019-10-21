acc logo blue 091619

The ACC has announced kickoff times and networks for football games on Nov. 2:

  • N.C. State at Wake Forest, noon (ESPN)
  • Boston College at Syracuse, noon (ACC)
  • Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 (WXII)
  • Wofford at Clemson, 4 (ACC)
  • Pitt at Georgia Tech, 4 (Fox Sports South)
  • Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 (ACC)

ESPN has exercised a six-day option on Miami at Florida State, which will be at 3:30 p.m. on WXLV or ESPN or at 7:30 p.m. on WXLV. A decision will be made after Saturday's games.

Kickoff times for games on Saturday:

  • Miami at Pitt, noon (ESPN)
  • Syracuse at Florida State, 3:30 (ESPN2)
  • Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 (ACC)
  • Duke at North Carolina, 4 (Fox Sports Carolinas)
  • Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 (ACC)
Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments