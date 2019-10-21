The ACC has announced kickoff times and networks for football games on Nov. 2:
- N.C. State at Wake Forest, noon (ESPN)
- Boston College at Syracuse, noon (ACC)
- Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 (WXII)
- Wofford at Clemson, 4 (ACC)
- Pitt at Georgia Tech, 4 (Fox Sports South)
- Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 (ACC)
ESPN has exercised a six-day option on Miami at Florida State, which will be at 3:30 p.m. on WXLV or ESPN or at 7:30 p.m. on WXLV. A decision will be made after Saturday's games.
Kickoff times for games on Saturday:
- Miami at Pitt, noon (ESPN)
- Syracuse at Florida State, 3:30 (ESPN2)
- Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 (ACC)
- Duke at North Carolina, 4 (Fox Sports Carolinas)
- Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 (ACC)
