Four ACC schools have placed in the top 10 and A&T earned a top 100 finish in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings, a measure of overall sports supremacy that scores the best 19 sports for NCAA Division I athletics programs. Stanford has won the Cup for 25 years in a row after finishing second to North Carolina in the first year of the award in 1994.

2018-19 top 10

1. Stanford, 1567.75

2. Michigan, 1272.25

3. Florida, 1156.75

4. Texas, 1148.50

5. Southern Cal, 1075.75

6. UCLA, 1056.50

7. Florida State, 1046.25

8. Virginia, 1037.50

9. Duke, 1001

10. North Carolina, 987

ACC in the standings

7. Florida State, 1046.25

8. Virginia, 1037.50

9. Duke, 1001

10. North Carolina, 987

17. Notre Dame, 8858

26. N.C. State, 794

35. Louisville, 648.50

36. Wake Forest, 648.25

49. Virginia Tech, 511.83

54. Syracuse, 463.50

58. Miami, 420.83

66. Georgia Tech, 358

73. Clemson, 305

87. Boston College, 216

137. Pittsburgh, 114.50

North Carolina in the standings

85. A&T, 234.75

99. Campbell, 185.50

148. East Carolina, 107

190. High Point, 75

200. Appalachian State, 72

212. UNC-Wilmington, 60

T223. Elon, 50

T223. Charlotte, 50

255. UNCG, 33.6

T266. Gardner-Webb, 25

295. N.C. Central, 5

