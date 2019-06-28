Four ACC schools have placed in the top 10 and A&T earned a top 100 finish in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings, a measure of overall sports supremacy that scores the best 19 sports for NCAA Division I athletics programs. Stanford has won the Cup for 25 years in a row after finishing second to North Carolina in the first year of the award in 1994.
2018-19 top 10
1. Stanford, 1567.75
2. Michigan, 1272.25
3. Florida, 1156.75
4. Texas, 1148.50
5. Southern Cal, 1075.75
6. UCLA, 1056.50
7. Florida State, 1046.25
8. Virginia, 1037.50
9. Duke, 1001
10. North Carolina, 987
ACC in the standings
7. Florida State, 1046.25
8. Virginia, 1037.50
9. Duke, 1001
10. North Carolina, 987
17. Notre Dame, 8858
26. N.C. State, 794
35. Louisville, 648.50
36. Wake Forest, 648.25
49. Virginia Tech, 511.83
54. Syracuse, 463.50
58. Miami, 420.83
66. Georgia Tech, 358
73. Clemson, 305
87. Boston College, 216
137. Pittsburgh, 114.50
North Carolina in the standings
85. A&T, 234.75
99. Campbell, 185.50
148. East Carolina, 107
190. High Point, 75
200. Appalachian State, 72
212. UNC-Wilmington, 60
T223. Elon, 50
T223. Charlotte, 50
255. UNCG, 33.6
T266. Gardner-Webb, 25
295. N.C. Central, 5