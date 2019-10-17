Football's ACC Power Poll:
1. Clemson
Records: 4-0, 6-0
Previous: 1
Comments: The Tigers cruised past Florida State, beating the Seminoles, 45-14. Clemson’s defense dominated, and Trevor Lawrence played efficiently at quarterback. The Tigers remain the team to beat in the ACC.
2. North Carolina
Records: 2-1, 3-3
Previous: 5
Comments: Putting a 3-3 team at second in the conference might seem reckless, but the Tar Heels’ resume beats out its conference foes. North Carolina holds wins over Miami and South Carolina, both of which look more impressive after this weekend. Single-digit losses to Clemson, Appalachian State and Wake Forest show that Mack Brown’s squad can compete with top-25 caliber squads consistently.
3. Virginia
Records: 2-1, 4-2
Previous: 2
Comments: UVa’s offense remains an issue. The Cavaliers can’t run the football, and they struggled with miscues after an open date. Their 17-9 loss to Miami stings. Virginia found itself with numerous opportunities to take control of the game, but lackluster red-zone play killed its chances. Despite the loss, the Cavaliers still boast a strong resume and control their destiny in the ACC Coastal. A season-ending injury to Bryce Hall puts UVa just behind UNC.
4. Pittsburgh
Records: 1-1, 4-2
Previous: 4
Comments: The Panthers enjoyed an off week after beating Duke the week prior. The Panthers have a solid resume, with wins over Duke and Central Florida.
5. Duke
Records: 2-1, 4-2
Previous: 7
Comments: Saturday’s win over Georgia Tech wasn’t as close as the scoreboard indicated, and the scoreboard didn’t even make it look that close. Coach David Cutcliffe’s Blue Devils beat the Yellow Jackets 41-23, but Duke opened a 38-7 first-half lead before easing off the gas. Duke-UVa holds important ACC Coastal implications.
6. Wake Forest
Records: 1-1, 5-1
Previous: 3
Comments: The Demon Deacons suffered their first loss of the season in a 62-59 defeat at the hands of Louisville. Wake Forest’s couldn’t stop the Cardinals’ offense or kick return unit in the second-highest scoring game in ACC history. Wake Forest’s 5-1 record is largely a product of an easy schedule.
7. Miami
Records: 1-2, 3-3
Previous: 8
Comments: The Hurricanes looked more like themselves against Virginia, as they kept Bryce Perkins and the Cavaliers offense in check. While Miami’s offense still left a bit to be desired in its 17-9 victory, the team looked much better overall.
8. Florida State
Records: 2-2, 3-3
Previous: 6
Comments: It’s hard to put too much stock into FSU’s loss against Clemson, considering what the Tigers have done to ACC foes in recent seasons. The Seminoles need more consistency on both sides of the ball if they want to become a title threat.
9. Louisville
Records: 2-1, 4-2
Previous: 12
Comments: Louisville’s offense continues to impress in head coach Scott Satterfield’s first season. While the defense needs improvement, Louisville could find itself in a bowl game just a season removed from a 2-10 finish.
10. N.C. State
Records: 1-1, 4-2
Previous: 9
Comments: The Wolfpack earned a 16-10 win over Syracuse. N.C. State used eight sacks to highlight a strong defensive effort.
11. Virginia Tech
Records: 1-2, 4-2
Previous: 11
Comments: In its second game against an FCS opponent this season, Virginia Tech struggled once again. The Hokies had a hard time putting away a 1-5 Rhode Island squad, only leading 24-17 entering the fourth quarter. Eventually, the Hokies pulled away to win 34-17, but the win was far from impressive.
12. Boston College
Records: 1-2, 3-3
Previous: 13
Comments: The Eagles enjoyed a week off, and they’ll host N.C. State on Saturday. AJ Dillon’s numbers from the running back position impress, but the team’s overall play leaves a lot to be desired. Boston College hopes it can make a late-season push for a bowl game, but it will be a challenge.
13. Syracuse
Records: 0-2, 3-3
Previous: 12
Comments: Syracuse clearly misses quarterback Eric Dungey, who graduated after last season. The Orange rank 12th in the ACC scoring, and they’re averaging an abysmal eight points per game in ACC play.
14. Georgia Tech
Records: 0-3, 1-5
Previous: 14
Comments: Much like Clemson, the Yellow Jackets have a stronghold on their position in this poll. It travels to a play a competitive Miami team this week. Things aren’t looking up for Georgia Tech.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.