GREENSBORO — The games will go on. But the fans can go home.
Starting Thursday, the ACC Tournament will play its games at the 20,000-plus capacity Greensboro Coliseum with no rank-and-file fans allowed in the seats in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Same thing next week when the Coliseum hosts first- and second-round games of the NCAA Tournament.
“After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors,” the ACC said in a statement, “it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.”
For now, that’s the situation.
And with the developing, ever-changing COVID-19 outbreak, the key words in that sentence are: “For now.”
Because things have changed from moment to moment week.
No fans
NCAA President Mark Emmert announced its no-fans policy Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the NCAA’s medical advisory panel recommended it.
“I have made the decision,” Emmert wrote, “to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.
“While I understand how disappointing is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States.”
Bottom line: The Coliseum will host high-caliber college basketball in a vacuum the next two weeks.
And that’s going to hurt the bottom line.
Henri Fourrier, president of Greensboro’s Convention & Visitors Bureau, was still hopeful about an hour before Emmert’s announcement, about four hours before the ACC’s announcement.
“The economic impact of the event is right at $5.1 million,” Fourrier said. “The majority of that comes directly from the fans. So we were hoping it wouldn’t come to that.
“I really haven’t ever dealt with anything like virus situation in my career. We’re just encouraging people to be smart. Follow the guidelines of the (Centers for Disease Control) to keep sanitized and safe. Hopefully, these events will go on unchanged.”
They won’t.
'Out of our hands'
Late Tuesday, Greensboro lost a $6.5 million event when Y-USA canceled its annual YMCA Short-Course National Championships swim meet, which had been scheduled for March 30 through April 3 at the Greensboro Aquatics Center.
The Y’s short-course event is open to boys and girls ages 12 to 18. The single-biggest national youth swim meet in the country, each year it draws more than 1,400 swimmers on 200-plus teams from at least 30 states.
Greensboro has hosted it every year since 2012, and signed a contract extension through 2023 year.
Matt Brown, managing director of the Coliseum Complex, politely declined to comment on the coronavirus situation Wednesday afternoon.
“Everything,” Brown said, “is out of our hands. It’s beyond our control.”
The outbreak has sabotaged a big basketball month in Tournament Town. The Coliseum hosted the ACC Women’s Tournament last week. It has the ACC Men’s Tournament week, and next week it will have six NCAA Tournament games.
Given the speed of the virus’ spread, the next three days of the ACC Tournament are far from certain, with or without fans.
“Look,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said after the Wolfpack’s victory over Pitt, “we’ve got to — it’s a serious problem, and it’s not an athletics problem. It’s a problem all across the country, and so I don’t think anybody here or anybody in the sports world should obviously complain about what the people that know what’s going on will decide to do.
“In our situation, we’ll play wherever they tell us, but we also want to make sure that our kids and our coaches are all protected and are safe. I don’t really have a true answer other than I’m not the smartest guy when it comes to . I’m going to listen to the people above us, and wherever they tell us to go, wherever they tell us to play, or if it’s fans or not fans, we’ll do it.”
The scene
Outside the Coliseum, cars continued pulling into the parking lot just after Emmert’s NCAA announcement.
Hawkers continued pushing tickets, not knowing if their buyers would even get to use them, before the ACC settled nerves and confirmed Wednesday night’s two games would be business as usual with people in the seats.
A collection of fans in the RV lot watched everything unfold on a portable TV. Everyone reacted in real time as next week’s basketball was being taken away. They shared their confusion, frustration and everything else.
One man offered the suggestion to at least let younger fans go: “Let the students enjoy it,” he said as he stepped back to watch the news again, waiting for a batch of chicken wings to come off the grill.
High schools
Meanwhile, the state’s high school playoffs remain unaffected.
For now.
A schedule of four boys and girls state championship basketball games Saturday in Raleigh and Chapel Hill remains unaltered.
“At moment, we have not spoken with our contacts at North Carolina and N.C. State,” NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker wrote in an email. “Thus, we do not know if we have to cancel the games or if we can play — with a limited number of spectators or without spectators.
“Once we get the official word, we will communicate that information to our schools first and then to the general public.”
The Southeast Guilford girls in Class 3-A and the Winston-Salem Prep boys in Class 1-A are the Triad's only two teams in championship games, both scheduled for Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum.
For now.
Sports writers John Dell, Ethan Joyce and Joe Sirera contributed.
