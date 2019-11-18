Kickoff times and TV networks have been assigned for the ACC's final two weeks of the football regular season.
Thursday, Nov. 21
N.C. State at Georgia Tech, 8 (ESPN)
Saturday, Nov. 23
Liberty at Virginia, noon (Fox Sports Carolinas)
Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 (WXII)
Mercer at North Carolina, 3:30 (Fox Sports Carolinas)
Pitt at Virginia Tech, 3:30 (ESPN2)
Syracuse at Louisville, 4 (ACC)
Miami at Florida International, 7 (CBS Sports)
Duke at Wake Forest, 7:30 (ACC)
Friday, Nov. 29
Virginia Tech at Virginia, noon (WXLV)
Saturday, Nov. 30
Clemson at South Carolina, noon (ESPN)
Georgia at Georgia Tech, noon (WXLV)
Louisville at Kentucky, noon (SEC)
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 12:30 (Fox Sports Carolinas)
Boston College at Pitt, 3:30 (ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC)
Miami at Duke, 3:30 (ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC)
North Carolina at N.C. State, 7 (ACC)
Florida State at Florida, 7:30 (SEC)
