With the uncertainty of the widening coronavirus situation, the Atlantic Coast Conference has shut down all athletics activities for the rest of the season.
League commissioner John Swofford said in a statement this morning that after speaking with all ACC members, the conference unanimously decided to suspend all athletics activities “indefinitely,” which means no more games, practices or travel of any kind.
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” Swofford said. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”
The decision will mean the end of some of the best spring sports teams in the country. The NCAA canceled all spring and winter sports championships last week, which officially ended basketball season and the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
ACC schools compete in up to 10 spring sports including baseball and softball, men and women’s lacrosse, golf and tennis and also women’s rowing and the outdoor track and field season.
Among the ACC's top teams in the spring:
- Baseball: Miami was No. 5 in the most recent Baseball America poll, with Louisville No. 6 and Duke No. 10. N.C. State was ranked No. 18.
- Women's golf: Wake Forest held the top spot in the most recent GolfStat.com ranking of Division I teams. No. 5 Duke was the only other ACC team in the top 25. Deacons freshman Rachel Kuehn was No. 3 nationally, and junior Emilia Migliaccio was No. 7.
- Men's golf: Wake Forest is No. 5 in the most recent GolfStat.com ranking. No. 7 Georgia Tech, No. 13 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina and No. 22 Clemson also were among the top 25.
- Men's tennis: The Intercollegiate Tennis Association's most recent rankings had North Carolina No. 2, N.C. State No. 6 and Wake Forest No. 13.
- Women's tennis: North Carolina had the No. 1 team in the nation, according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, with N.C. State No. 7, Georgia Tech No. 9, Duke No. 10, Virginia No. 11 and Wake Forest No. 16.
- Men's lacrosse: Syracuse led the InsideLacrosse.com rankings, with all five ACC teams within the top 13.
- Women's lacrosse: North Carolina and Notre Dame were ranked 1-2 by InsideLacrosse.com.
- Softball: No. 9 Florida State and No. 21 Virginia Tech were the only teams ranked nationally through games of March 2, according to NCAA.com.
- Rowing: No. 10 Virginia and No. 16 Duke were the only ranked teams, according to NCAA.com.
- Track and field: The outdoor season was scheduled to begin this weekend.
