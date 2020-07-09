All ACC Olympic sports competitions will be delayed until at least Sept. 1.
The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games in men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey and volleyball. The decision was unanimously approved by the league’s board of directors.
The league's announcement today doesn’t affect football — the first game is Sept. 2, when N.C. State plays at Louisville.
At least, not yet.
The ACC’s news release says the league is continuing to “discuss the impact of COVID-19 on fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes, and that the priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes.”
The ACC’s announcement comes a day after the Ivy League announced that fall sports would not be played this calendar year. It’s worth noting that the Ivy League was the first Division I conference to cancel its basketball tournament in the spring, several days before March 12, the day that the ACC tournament was called off in Greensboro.
North Carolina announced Wednesday that 37 positive COVID-19 tests had come back among players, coaches and staff on campus for voluntary workouts. The football and men's and women's basketball teams are the only ones that have returned to Chapel Hill, and voluntary football workouts have been suspended.
In late June, Clemson disclosed that 37 football players, about one-third of its roster, had tested positive for coronavirus.
