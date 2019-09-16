acc logo blue 091619

The ACC has announced kickoff times for games of Sept. 27-28:

Friday, Sept. 27

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 (ESPN)

Saturday, Sept. 28

Holy Cross at Syracuse, noon (ACC)

Delaware at Pitt, 12:30 (Fox Sports Carolinas)

Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 (WXLV or ESPN; to be announced after games of Sept. 21)

Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 (ACC)

Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 (CBS Sports)

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 (WXII)

N.C. State at Florida State, 7:30 (ACC)

Below are kickoff times for this weekend's games:

Saturday, Sept. 21

Elon at Wake Forest, noon (Fox Sports Southeast)

Boston College at Rutgers, noon (Big Ten)

Western Michigan at Syracuse, noon (ACC)

Appalachian State at North Carolina, 3:30 (Fox Sports Southeast)

Louisville at Florida State, 3:30 (ESPN)

Central Florida at Pitt, 3:30 (WXLV)

Central Michigan at Miami, 4 (ACC)

Ball State at N.C. State, 7 (ESPNU)

Old Dominion at Virginia, 7 (ESPN2)

Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 (ACC)

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments