The ACC has announced kickoff times for games of Sept. 27-28:
Friday, Sept. 27
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 (ESPN)
Saturday, Sept. 28
Holy Cross at Syracuse, noon (ACC)
Delaware at Pitt, 12:30 (Fox Sports Carolinas)
Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 (WXLV or ESPN; to be announced after games of Sept. 21)
Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 (ACC)
Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 (CBS Sports)
Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 (WXII)
N.C. State at Florida State, 7:30 (ACC)
Below are kickoff times for this weekend's games:
Saturday, Sept. 21
Elon at Wake Forest, noon (Fox Sports Southeast)
Boston College at Rutgers, noon (Big Ten)
Western Michigan at Syracuse, noon (ACC)
Appalachian State at North Carolina, 3:30 (Fox Sports Southeast)
Louisville at Florida State, 3:30 (ESPN)
Central Florida at Pitt, 3:30 (WXLV)
Central Michigan at Miami, 4 (ACC)
Ball State at N.C. State, 7 (ESPNU)
Old Dominion at Virginia, 7 (ESPN2)
Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 (ACC)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.