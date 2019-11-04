The ACC has announced kickoff times for games on Nov. 14 and Nov. 16:
Thursday, Nov. 14
- North Carolina at Pitt, 8 (ESPN)
Saturday, Nov. 16
- Alabama State at Florida State, noon (Fox Sports regional)
- Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 (WXLV or ESPN)
- Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 (Fox Sports regional)
- Syracuse at Duke, 4 (ACC)
- Louisville at N.C. State, 7:30 (ACC)
Last week, the league announced kickoff times for Saturday's games:
- Florida State at Boston College, noon (ACC)
- Georgia Tech at Virginia, 12:30 (Fox Sports South)
- Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 (ACC)
- Louisville at Miami, 3:30 (ESPN2)
- Clemson at N.C. State, 7:30 (WXLV)
- Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 (ACC)
