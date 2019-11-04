acc logo blue 091619

The ACC has announced kickoff times for games on Nov. 14 and Nov. 16:

Thursday, Nov. 14

  • North Carolina at Pitt, 8 (ESPN)

Saturday, Nov. 16

  • Alabama State at Florida State, noon (Fox Sports regional)
  • Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 (WXLV or ESPN)
  • Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 (Fox Sports regional)
  • Syracuse at Duke, 4 (ACC)
  • Louisville at N.C. State, 7:30 (ACC)

Last week, the league announced kickoff times for Saturday's games:

  • Florida State at Boston College, noon (ACC)
  • Georgia Tech at Virginia, 12:30 (Fox Sports South)
  • Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 (ACC)
  • Louisville at Miami, 3:30 (ESPN2)
  • Clemson at N.C. State, 7:30 (WXLV)
  • Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 (ACC)
