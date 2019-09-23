The ACC has announced kickoff times for games on Oct. 5.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Boston College at Louisville, 12:30 (Fox Sports South)
Virginia Tech at Miami, 3:30 (WXLV, ESPN or ESPN2; designation to be made after Saturday's games)
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 4 (ACC)
Pitt at Duke, 8 (ACC)
Below are kickoff times for games this weekend:
Friday, Sept. 27
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 (ESPN)
Saturday, Sept. 28
Holy Cross at Syracuse, noon (ACC)
Delaware at Pitt, 12:30 (Fox Sports Carolinas)
Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 (WXLV)
Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 (ACC)
Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 (CBS Sports)
Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 (WXII)
N.C. State at Florida State, 7:30 (ACC)
