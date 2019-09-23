acc logo blue 091619

The ACC has announced kickoff times for games on Oct. 5.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Boston College at Louisville, 12:30 (Fox Sports South)

Virginia Tech at Miami, 3:30 (WXLV, ESPN or ESPN2; designation to be made after Saturday's games)

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 4 (ACC)

Pitt at Duke, 8 (ACC)

Below are kickoff times for games this weekend:

Friday, Sept. 27

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 (ESPN)

Saturday, Sept. 28

Holy Cross at Syracuse, noon (ACC)

Delaware at Pitt, 12:30 (Fox Sports Carolinas)

Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 (WXLV)

Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 (ACC)

Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 (CBS Sports)

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 (WXII)

N.C. State at Florida State, 7:30 (ACC)

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments