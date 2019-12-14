DURHAM — The cheers began with less than a minute left, as Jefferson Boaz embraced Coach Trent Lowman during a timeout near midfield.
The senior quarterback was emotional — clearly visible. And it made sense.
Boaz, a North Carolina commit, led the East Surry football team to a goal that a group of 46 players set a year ago. A record-breaking performance gave the Cardinals the redemption they sought.
No. 1 East Surry defeated No. 1 Tarboro 56-28 in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship game at Wallace Wade Stadium on the Duke campus on Saturday night. The Cardinals got their rematch with the Vikings, and made the most of it.
Boaz ended the night passing for 478 yards, completing 33 of 42 passes for seven touchdowns — sacked just once on what he said was his error.
He broke a championship passing record set by Raymius Smith of Swain, set in 2012 with 426 yards. Boaz tied a milestone for most touchdowns in a game with eight — with a 1-yard keeper with 7:43 left in the first half to tie the game at 21-21 before the Cardinals (15-0) pulled away. That record was set in 2012 by T.J. Logan of Northern Guilford.
Boaz ended his final season at East Surry throwing 65 touchdown passes — second only to Joe Cox's 66 in 2004, according to the NCHSAA record book.
"I guess you could say I was kind of feeling it," Boaz said after the game, sitting with Lowman, wide receiver Dillon Mosley, along with Austin Evans, and Evan Morris — two of the "Fat Cowboys" offensive linemen. "I was just jelling off other people. Everybody was wide open."
That included Stephen Gosnell, another North Carolina commit. The senior wide receiver had 206 yards and two touchdowns — his longest catch for 46 yards. Landon Stevens, a preferred walk-on commit to the Tar Heels, had 179 yards, scoring twice. Mosley, who committed to N.C. State as a preferred walk-on, finished with 42 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
It all worked, as Boaz had time behind a line comprised of Evans, Morris, Sam Whitt, Victor Flores and Mackenzie Baker that allowed just seven sacks during the season. After a 50-10 loss to the Vikings (14-1) on Dec. 15, 2018 in Raleigh, that performance was fitting.
"Tonight, everything was working," said Lowman, wearing a cowboy hat — the signature of his offensive line. "When the lineman were giving as much time to Jefferson as he had, and with the talent we had a receiver, we could do what we wanted to tonight.
"... Overall, it's the best football game we've played this year."
Boaz had said that East Surry would be back. The Cardinals certainly made it — and then some, as Gosnell stood on a metal bench on the sideline, holding the state title trophy high above his head so fans from Pilot Mountain could catch a glimpse.
"I wouldn't say it's a relief, but it's definitely a goal checked off of everyone's list," said Boaz, who was named the championship game MVP, "It was a goal for me, but it wasn't just me. That is a solid team with a solid coach.
"Coming in the game I'm thinking, 'They're going to hold the ball, and we're going to have to score a lot.' But it was a smoke show."
East Surry;14;21;7;14;—;56
Records: East Surry (15-0), Tarboro (14-1).
ES — Landon Stevens 39 pass from Jefferson Boaz (Derek Sutterby kick)
T — Khalil Staton 63 run (Layton Dupree kick)
ES — Stephen Gosnell 41 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)
T — Kimani McDaniels 21 run (Dupree kick)
ES — Boaz 1 run (Sutterby kick)
T — Travis Johnson 59 run (Dupree kick)
ES — Gosnell 20 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)
ES — Kyler Jessup 10 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)
ES — Dillon Mosley 1 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)
ES — Landon Stevens 23 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)
T — Cameron Powell 3 run (Dupree kick)
ES — Mosley 11 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman hugs and kisses his wife, Heather Lowman, following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry athletic director and defensive coordinator Randy Marion celebrates by taking his shirt off following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28. Marion and Rusty Slate, strength coach, promised the players they would take their shirts off if they won the state championship.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) throws a pass while pressured by Tarboro senior defensive end Ja'viyes Massenburg (11) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman hugs East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) after East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley's (3) touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) and East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) celebrate Gosnell's touchdown in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) wipes away tears following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Landon Stevens (11) and East Surry senior wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) celebrate Gosnell's touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior running back Elijah Wright (8) is overwhelmed with emotion in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior defensive lineman Isaac Washington (13) tackles East Surry athletic director and defensive coordinator Randy Marion to the ground following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman hugs his daughter Aniston Lowman, 11, on their way to shake hands with Tarboro players and coaches following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) scores a touchdown over Tarboro senior outside linebacker Khalil Staton (1) in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman celebrates with East Surry sophomore quarterback Benji Gosnell (6) after East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley's (3) touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) and East Surry senior wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) celebrate following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman hugs East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
Tarboro senior Kimani McDaniels (12) breaks away from East Surry junior free safety Tye Needham (20) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
A boy in a blue hoodie climbs the stairs in the stadium during the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior Mackenzie Baker (67) in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior inside linebacker Hoyt Bullington (32) recovers a fumble from Tarboro in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Landon Stevens (11) is tackled by Tarboro senior Jaquarius Williams (7) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry athletic director and defensive coordinator Randy Marion (left) and David Johnson, special teams coach, celebrate in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry athletic director and defensive coordinator Randy Marion (left) and Rusty Slate, strength coach, celebrate by taking their shirts off following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28. Marion and Slate promised the players they would take their shirts off if they won the state championship.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry sophomore quarterback Benji Gosnell (6) spits in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior running back Elijah Wright (8) stiff-arms a Tarboro defender in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) catches a pass over Tarboro junior cornerback Ke'nazius Black (4) for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior defensive end Joshua Joyce (26) celebrates in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) scores a touchdown over Tarboro senior outside linebacker Khalil Staton (1) in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior fullback Jeremy Gibson (15) celebrates with his Pilot Mountain Cardinals little league football coach Kelly Allen following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior free safety Tye Needham (20) strips the ball from Tarboro junior running back Ke'nazius Black (4) in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior offensive lineman Kasey Torres (56), East Surry senior wide receiver Ian Dollyhite (14) and East Surry senior fullback Joshua Joyce (26) celebrate in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior kicker Derek Sutterby (81) makes a point after touchdown in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Landon Stevens (11) catches a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Kyler Jessup (2) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman speaks to his team following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Landon Stevens (11) and East Surry senior guard Evan Morris (51) celebrate Stevens' touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior defensive lineman Isaac Washington (13) celebrates in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior free safety Tye Needham (20) celebrates after stripping the ball from Tarboro junior running back Ke'nazius Black (4) in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) celebrates his touchdown with East Surry junior tight end Isaac Washington (13) in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry junior defensive back Tristian Harless (22) and East Surry junior outside linebacker Will Hiatt (82) celebrate after East Surry recovered the ball from Tarboro in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry Tarboro Football Championship
East Surry players and coaches pose for a photo following the East Surry Cardinals' 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
-- VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.