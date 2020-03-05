Aggies logo (copy)

N.C. Central 65

N.C. A&T 52

Why the Aggies lost: The N.C. A&T women’s basketball team had a disappointing end to its regular season with a double-digit loss to N.C. Central (12-17) on Thursday night. The Aggies dropped to 19-9 overall and 11-5 in the MEAC. On the night, the Aggies shot 17-70 (24.3%) from the floor. To top that, they shot 6-27 (22%) from beyond the 3-point arc. The third quarter really hurt as the Aggies only hit three of their 23 shots, totaling just 11 points in the quarter.

Stars:

N.C. A&T: Deja Winters 15 points, 5 steals; Jasmen Walton 8 points, 4 assists; Le’On Hill 7 points, 10 rebounds; Kennedy Boyd 6 points, 3 rebounds; Cinia McCray 5 points, 2 steals; Mikaya Wilson 3 points, 2 steals; Taya Jones 3 points; Jayla Jones-Pack 2 points, 10 rebounds; Shayla Nelson 2 points; Alexus Lessears 1 point.

N.C. Central: Anissa Rivera

18 points, 10 rebounds;

Kieche White 17 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists; Zaria Atkins 9 points,

5 rebounds, 5 assists;

Paulina Afriyie 9 points,12

rebounds, 3 steals; Dasmine Kasey 8 points, 2 rebounds;Khadija Demry 2 points; Jasmine Pollock 2 points.

Up next: Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament, March 10-14 at Norfolk, Va.

