UNC-Greensboro 48

North Carolina A&T 57

Site: Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, NC

Why the Spartans won lost: UCNG went cold shooting 0 of 9 from 3-point range in the 2nd half. The Spartans bench was outscored 28-6 and were outscored in the paint, 32-18.

Stars

NC A&T: Cinia McCray 17 points, 4 rebounds; Alexus Lessears 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Le’on Hill 6 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks.

UNCG: Nadine Soliman 13 points, 11 rebounds; Te’ja Twitty 12 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals.

Notable: This was the first meeting between the two since the 2001-02 season. The Aggies win snaps a 10 game losing streak to UNCG, first win since 1990-91.

Records: UNCG 6-4, NC A&T 6-3.

Up next

NC A&T: 12/16 At Akron

UNCG: 12/16 At Charleston

