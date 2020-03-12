GREENSBORO — What might have been?
From here on out, UNCG’s and N.C. A&T’s basketball teams can only wonder about the odd ending to the 2019-20 season and a March cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
UNCG’s men and women, both senior-laden teams that finished 23-9, seemed poised for NIT berths.
A&T’s men were the No. 2 seed at the MEAC Tournament and had advanced to the semifinals for the third year in a row, with legitimate hopes for a championship in the one-bid league.
Now that’s all over. The remaining postseason tournaments were all canceled this afternoon, the MEAC Tournament in Norfolk, Va., the last to shut down after two women’s quarterfinal games played in front of fans at Scope Arena.
“I talked to our young men last night,” A&T athletics director Earl Hilton said, “and they were obviously upbeat and very excited. There is certainly disappointment today. We feel like they could play with anybody in the conference, and they were looking forward to the chance to play a few more games. I’m sorry that can’t happen.”
It’s a tough ending for A&T seniors Ron Jackson, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood, who went 27-7 in MEAC games the last two seasons.
It’s a crushing finish for UNCG seniors James Dickey, Kyrin Galloway and Malik Massey, who played in two NITs and an NCAA Tournament, winning more games at UNCG than any class before.
It’s a sour note for women’s all-time leading scorer Nadine Soliman, Te’ja Twitty, Alexus Willey and Alexis Pitchford, who lost on a lucky shot in the SoCon finals Sunday.
“For every student-athlete and coach across the country, this day is sad and disappointing,” UNCG athletics director Kim Record said. “… You feel the most for our seniors, but it doesn’t take away from the great basketball seasons they had. And at the same time, we have to be prudent and make hard decisions. That’s part of life.”
And now the two schools’ spring sports are in jeopardy.
The Southern Conference announced tonight it will suspend — not cancel — all athletics competition through March 30.
“We needed to be prudent and immediate,” Record said, “but at the same time … we don’t know what’s going to happen. We can hope things will get better. So, yes, we will reevaluate. It gives us an opportunity to continue the discussion.”
A&T’s Hilton said the MEAC has eliminated all conference games and conference championships for the spring.
“But I don’t think that necessarily impacts any non-conference contests we want to have,” Hilton said. “We’ll have to figure that out. I’ll sit down with the chancellor and the other senior administrators and begin to make those decisions. … A lot of issues have not been resolved yet. I hope by early next week we have a good plan for our strategy going forward.”
For now, spring sports as well as A&T’s spring football practice are in limbo.
“I would love to use the word ‘suspended’ more than ‘canceled,’” Hilton said. “Because that suggests this will have a time limitation that will end, and then we can have a chance to prepare for next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.