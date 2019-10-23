App State returns four of five starters from last season. But the open spot in the starting lineup is a glaring one.
Madi Story served as a pillar of Elderkin’s tenure, finishing her career as one of the top-10 scorers in Mountaineers' history. But that is only a fraction of Story’s worth to the program, Elderkin said.
"I think No. 1, I had to re-frame 'replacing,'” Elderkin said. “Madi? Special. On, off the court? Special. Those players don’t come every year, so the big thing to just try to keep telling our team, telling ourselves that what she did needs to continue to bleed into what we do everyday because our roster has spent so much time with her.
“You know, for the fans? I think our fans, our community, you see what she did on game day. What shows up on game day is general what happens in practice. In what she did from a practice perspective, of raising that standard for her teammates, is something that quite honestly we miss. It’s something that we’re coaching, that we’re having to set as coaches and my assistant coaches as the standard.”
