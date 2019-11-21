Both teams started cold. When the first timeout came with 13:12 in the first half, App State held a 6-5 lead.
At that point, the teams were a combined 4-of-19. App State missed its share, making only two of its first 10 shots. But it found life on the other side of the stoppage, with Delph using a Euro-step to score inside.
That was the first basket of a 22-4 App State run. Charlotte put together a late rally before halftime to pull back within 13.
“I just thought from start to finish, we were incredible defensively,” Kerns said.
App State’s held six straight opponents at 62 points or fewer. On Thursday, they were able to pull out the win with Justin Forrest struggling offensively. Forrest went 1-of-13 from the field, his only score a 3-pointer.
“We didn’t really do anything special,” Delph said. “We played the same defense we learned since the beginning. We’ve just been getting better and better at it during practice so that really helped us out these last couple games.”
