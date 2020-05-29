Get the sense that receiver is an important position to develop depth yet?
Perry has flashed the physical tools needed to be a starting-caliber ACC receiver, and had several moments in spring practices where it all looked to be coming together for him. His season-high in snaps was 37 in the Pinstripe Bowl, including a key 28-yard catch to convert a third-and-long.
The summer arrival of Stanford transfer Donald Stewart will boost depth on the outside. While it’s unlikely Perry or Stewart will supplant Sage Surratt or Donavon Greene for a starting spot, Perry’s continued development in the spring would’ve gone a long way in creating a rotation of wide receivers rather than needing to rely on two or three for roughly 80 snaps per game.
