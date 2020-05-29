Morin was a pleasant surprise during last fall camp, but that never translated during the season.

He had a strong start to spring practices before they ended, appearing to have some immediate chemistry with early enrollee quarterback Mitch Griffis (they’re both from northern Virginia).

With a full spring, Morin could have perhaps pushed Roberson for first-team reps in the slot, and his value is also tied to being a returner. Wake Forest had the 11th-best kick return average (19.3 yards) and eighth-best punt return average (8.1) in the ACC last season — Morin has the shiftiness and acceleration to help in those categories.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

