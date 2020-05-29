Williams might be the biggest what-if when considering what could have been for the rest of spring practices.
Defensive tackle isn’t a position where Wake Forest necessarily needs younger players to step into crucial roles, with Tyler Williams, Sulaiman Kamara and Dion Bergan Jr. entrenched on the inside, and Rondell Bothroyd and Miles Fox coming off injuries and expected to be healthy by August.
That’s what made Williams’ emergence more encouraging in the abbreviated spring camp. The Seffner, Fla., native was earning first-team reps and pressing the issue that he could make the defensive line rotation an even deeper one for Dave Cohen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.