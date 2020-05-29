WakeFBPrac

Wake Forest's Justin Williams, left, goes up against teammate Allan Rappleyea during a practice last fall. 

Williams might be the biggest what-if when considering what could have been for the rest of spring practices.

Defensive tackle isn’t a position where Wake Forest necessarily needs younger players to step into crucial roles, with Tyler Williams, Sulaiman Kamara and Dion Bergan Jr. entrenched on the inside, and Rondell Bothroyd and Miles Fox coming off injuries and expected to be healthy by August.

That’s what made Williams’ emergence more encouraging in the abbreviated spring camp. The Seffner, Fla., native was earning first-team reps and pressing the issue that he could make the defensive line rotation an even deeper one for Dave Cohen.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments