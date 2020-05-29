Wake Forest doesn’t lack tight ends — there are nine on the roster (seven on scholarship).
What Wake Forest does lack in the tight end position room, though, is experience beyond redshirt senior Brandon Chapman.
That’s where the spring would’ve been crucial to bring Whiteheart, a Mount Tabor product, up to speed.
“This is a big spring for Blake Whiteheart. I mean, he’s got the talent. He’s just gotta take that next step to be game-ready,” Chapman said after a spring practice. “Because I’ve been talking to Coach (Wayne) Lineburg, redshirt sophomore year is always – it’s been the year for Jack (Freudenthal), it’s been the year for me and it’s gotta be the year for Blake to step up.”
The Deacons don’t deviate much from 11-personnel — one running back, one tight end, three receivers — but when they did last season, two-tight-end packages helped convert short-yardage situations. For that versatility to be at offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero’s disposal again, Whiteheart — or perhaps Connor Hebbeler, Cameron Hite or Drelyn Ford — would have to be playable.
