Johns went from not even taking the field as a freshman to starting 11 last season, and playing in all 13. He seemed to be growing more comfortable late in the season and finished with 53 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and three QB hurries.
Carrying that momentum — Johns had eight tackles at Virginia Tech and five against Duke in the season’s final month — through a full spring slate would’ve been instrumental in developing a complementary pass-rusher across from Boogie Basham.
