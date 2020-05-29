WFUFB

Wake Forest receiver Jaquarii Roberson runs through pregame warmups last season. 

Wake Forest’s slot position in the last three seasons has averaged 95.7 receptions, 1,233 yards and 9.7 touchdowns.

The bulk of that production came from Greg Dortch, Kendall Hinton and Tabari Hines — all of whom have been ahead of Roberson on the depth chart and none of whom are still at Wake Forest.

It’s Roberson’s position to make his own, and he’s flashed the ability to do that in previous spring and fall camps. What he’s missed and will continue missing are the invaluable timing- and chemistry-building reps with Sam Hartman, plus his chance to cement his spot as next-man-up in the slot.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments