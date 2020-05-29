Wake Forest’s slot position in the last three seasons has averaged 95.7 receptions, 1,233 yards and 9.7 touchdowns.
The bulk of that production came from Greg Dortch, Kendall Hinton and Tabari Hines — all of whom have been ahead of Roberson on the depth chart and none of whom are still at Wake Forest.
It’s Roberson’s position to make his own, and he’s flashed the ability to do that in previous spring and fall camps. What he’s missed and will continue missing are the invaluable timing- and chemistry-building reps with Sam Hartman, plus his chance to cement his spot as next-man-up in the slot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.