Who: UNCG (13-4 SoCon, 23-7) at Chattanooga (9-8 SoCon, 18-12)
When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tenn.
How to watch: ESPN+
Notable: In an odd twist, the regular-season finale for these teams is also a preview of the Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Regardless of the outcomes of tomorrow’s games, UNCG’s and Chattanooga’s seeds are locked in. The third-seeded Spartans will play the sixth-seeded Mocs one week from tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. March 7 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville. … A loss to Furman in UNCG’s home finale snapped a six-game winning streak and likely ended any hope of The G getting an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans dropped 13 spots to No. 74 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings. UNCG was No. 60 in the NET last year on Selection Sunday. … UNCG center James Dickey, a 6-foot-10 senior, needs just four points for 1,000 in his career and six rebounds to pass Kyle Hines (1,047 from 2004-08) for the school’s all-time record. … Dickey is poised to join Hines as the only SoCon players in history with at least 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocked shots. … In his last six games, Dickey has averaged 12.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. … UNCG junior Isaiah Miller is the league’s leading scorer at 17.9 points per game (18.5 in SoCon play). Miller also ranks second in the nation with 81 steals (2.7 per game). … Only Western Carolina has made a bigger one-season turnaround than Chattanooga this year in the SoCon. The Mocs went 12-20 last season, 7-11 in the league. … Three of Chattanooga’s top four scorers are transfers, led by 6-7 senior forward Matt Ryan (Notre Dame/Vanderbilt) at 15.8 points. Ramon Vila (Arizona State), a 6-8 center, averages 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds. Stefan Kenic (Cleveland State) averages 7.5 points off the bench. … The Mocs are 9-4 at home in “The Roundhouse” and have won 4 of their last 6 overall.
He said it: “Basketball’s not over. We’ve got Saturday at Chattnooga. Then we’ve got Asheville. And if we keep winning, we’ve got postseason. There’s still work to do.” — Angelo Allegri, UNCG sophomore forward, after the Spartans’ loss to Furman. He has scored 11 points in each of his last two games, shooting 5-for-10 from the 3-point line.
