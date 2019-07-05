What
Columbus (3-7) at Carolina Cobras (7-3), National Arena League indoor football game
When
7 p.m. Saturday (WMYV)
Where
Greensboro Coliseum.
Tickets
Starting at $11; 336-455-7232 and ticketmaster.com. Tickets for members of the military, retired or active, or first responders are 50 percent off.
Notable
With four regular-season games remaining in the six-team league, the Cobras have clinched a playoff berth. ... The Cobras' final regular-season home game is at 7 p.m. July 13 against Orlando, and the Cobras also will play at New York on July 20 and at Columbus on July 27. ... Jacksonville (9-1) leads the league standings.