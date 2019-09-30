Joyner begins his fourth full season at A&T after taking over for his college coach, Cy Alexander, in January 2016. The program has evolved since then, suffering through a 3-29 season his first full year to one of the biggest one-year turnarounds in NCAA history with a 20-15 second season.
Last year’s 19-win team went 13-3 in conference games and finished second in the MEAC.
The quick successes of the last two seasons were fueled by one-year transfers. But Joyner has quietly and steadily added younger players to build around, starting with Langley and continuing through this year’s recruits.
