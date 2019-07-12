What
Orlando (2-9) at Carolina Cobras (8-3), National Arena League indoor football game
When
7 p.m. Saturday (WMYV)
Where
Greensboro Coliseum.
Tickets
Starting at $11; 336-455-7232 and ticketmaster.com
Notable
The Predators, who average 29.3 points per game, beat the Cobras 74-69 on May 25 in Greensboro in the teams' first meeting this season. The win broke a five-game losing streak, and the Predators have lost four straight since beat the Cobras. ... The Cobras defeated Columbus 70-28 at the Coliseum on July 6 in their most recent game. ... Cobras QB Charles McCullum leads the league with 251.4 yards of total offense per game.