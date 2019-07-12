carolina cobras logo 071318

What

Orlando (2-9) at Carolina Cobras (8-3), National Arena League indoor football game

When

7 p.m. Saturday (WMYV)

Where

Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets

Starting at $11; 336-455-7232 and ticketmaster.com

Notable

The Predators, who average 29.3 points per game, beat the Cobras 74-69 on May 25 in Greensboro in the teams' first meeting this season. The win broke a five-game losing streak, and the Predators have lost four straight since beat the Cobras. ... The Cobras defeated Columbus 70-28 at the Coliseum on July 6 in their most recent game. ... Cobras QB Charles McCullum leads the league with 251.4 yards of total offense per game.

Information

carcobras.com

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments