CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina athletics department is reporting 37 positive COVID-19 tests, and the football program's voluntary summer workouts have been put on hold.
The university reports conducting 429 tests of athletes, coaches and staff. The Orange County Health Department this week identified a cluster, defined as five or more related cases, according to a news release from UNC.
Only football players and men's and women's basketball players have reported to campus. Athletes in other fall sports can begin reporting Monday.
Athletes who test positive are required to isolate for up to 14 days in a campus residence hall specified by the university or at their residence, according to the news release. Coaches and staff members will isolate at home up to 14 days.
Those identified as close contacts, using the CDC definition for contact tracing, also will self-quarantine for 14 days, UNC says. These close contacts will be provided instructions regarding quarantine and self-monitoring for potential symptoms and may be tested if they become symptomatic. All athletes are monitored closely by Campus Health Sports Medicine.
Football workouts will resume at a date to be determined. NCAA rules state that voluntary workouts must be initiated by the athlete and cannot be attended by coaches.
Athletes began returning to campus starting June 1.
