Brooks Koepka is picking up his $2 million in rewards from Wyndham without having to play in the Wyndham Championship.
Koepka's 5-under-par 65 gave him the championship of the PGA Tour's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational today at Memphis, Ten. He also clinched the No. 1 spot in the regular-season standings for the FedEx Cup, earning him the bonus that goes to that golfer in the first year of the $10 million Wyndham Rewards top 10 program.
The Tour's regular season will end with the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, beginning Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club.
In this year's restructured FedEx Cup playoffs, 125 golfers will advance to a shortened, three-week playoff season with no weeks off. The Tour wants to end its regular season on Aug. 25, the weekend before the college football season begins and two weeks ahead of the NFL season.
Behind Koepka, the top three in the FedEx Cup standings are set.
A 1-over 71 left Rory McIlroy in a tie for fourth place at Memphis, but he moved up one spot to second place in the FedEx Cup and earns $1.5 million in Wyndham Rewards bonus money. Matt Kuchar, who tied for 43rd at Memphis, dropped one place to third, a mere two points behind McIlroy, and earns $1.2 million from Wyndham.
Neither McIlroy nor Kuchar are coming to Greensboro. In fact, Paul Casey, who remains No. 8, is the only player in the top 10 who is entered.
Casey could move up to No. 4 with a victory or runner-up finish at Sedgefield. Fourth place in Wyndham Rewards will pay $1.1 million.
Nine other golfers, including defending champion Brandt Snedeker, among the FedEx Cup's top 32 could move into the FedEx Cup and Wyndham Rewards top 10 with victories in Greensboro.
One of them is Webb Simpson, the Wake Forest alumnus who scored his first PGA Tour victory at Sedgefield in 2011 and who tied for second in 2018. Simpson shot a 64 today at Memphis and claimed second place, three shots behind Koepka.
Simpson, who is now No. 13 in points, could move up to No. 10 and earn a $500,000 bonus if he can finish fifth at the Wyndham or to fifth place in Wyndham Rewards and pocket a $1 million bonus if he can win again in Greensboro.
The Wyndham Championship will pay $1,080,000 to the winner, who also will receive the tournament's Sam Snead Cup.
Jordan Spieth
Hideki Matsuyama
Stewart Cink
Padraig Harrington
Branden Grace
Jason Dufner
Jimmy Walker
Harold Varner
Billy Horschel
Zach Johnson
Lucas Glover
Ernie Els
Kevin Tway
Cameron Champ
Adam Long
Corey Conners
Dylan Frittelli
Chez Reavie
Charles Howell
Patrick Reed
Paul Casey
Martin Kaymer
Lucas Bjerregaard
Webb Simpson
Si Woo Kim
Matthew Wolff
Collin Morikawa
Viktor Hovland
Brandt Snedeker
