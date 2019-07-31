GREENSBORO — Brandt Snedeker was surprised with a plaque on the wall of fame at the Wyndham Championship.
The recognition was for shooting a 59 in last year's first round.
After nine holes of his pro-am round Wednesday, he was escorted off the ninth green and the plaque was displayed.
John McConnell, the owner of Sedgefield Country Club, was able to get the plaque done in time for Thursday.
"We had a little bet going last year, and I promised him a plaque if he ended up winning," McConnell said. "So we figured we'd surprise him during his round today."