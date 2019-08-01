GREENSBORO — Bill Haas is going through the grind like he never has before.
Haas, a PGA Tour veteran with six career victories, has conditional status for the 2018-19 golf season. He needed a sponsor's exemption from tournament director Mark Brazil just to be here this week.
And he is thankful for the chance to turn around his season.
Playing early Thursday, Haas shot a 4-under 66. Not bad for a guy who is playing his 11th tournament in the past 13 weeks.
"I've set myself up for some good play, so it's encouraging," Haas, a former Wake Forest All-America, said after his round. "You always want to do better, obviously, but I hit some good shots and putted pretty well."
When Haas, 37, arrived at Sedgefield Country Club this week, he was ranked 140th on the FedEx Cup points list. He needs a top-10 finish to jump into the top 125, which would give him a berth in the FedEx Cup playoffs.
With his wife, Julie, and mother and father, Jan and Jay, along with one of his sisters, Georgia, following him around Thursday there was plenty of support outside the ropes. All of it was welcome.
Haas is not sugarcoating what's in front of him, nor is he about to give up considering where his game has gone over the past 16 months.
Bill and Julie were staying with the Gibello family during the week of the Genesis Open near Los Angeles in February of 2018. Mark Gibello had a new Ferrari, and he and Bill were out taking a ride.
The two were involved in a fatal car accident that left Gibello dead. Bill sustained a minor knee injury. That, however, does not downplay the impact it left on Haas.
If anything, Haas said he's gained perspective after going through it but doesn't want to use the accident as an excuse for his play.
"It's one of those things, and I don't blame that for my poor golf or anything like that — there is no one thing, but certainly when anything traumatic happens to people, I have more respect for them for what it can do to you mentally and physically," Haas said.
"The golf ball doesn't know who is hitting it, and I feel like I can still hit it, and with that said, I should be able to compete when I'm at my best."
Jay Haas, a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour who is still competitive on PGA Tour Champions at age 65, said he's proud of the way Bill Haas is determined to regain his form. Bill won the FedEx Cup in 2011 and played well enough in 2012 to climb to No. 12 in the world rankings.
At the time of the car accident, Haas was ranked 67th in the world. Coming into this week, he is ranked 338th in the world.
"I don't know how you quantify how much that hurt him," Jay said. "I've never had anything like that happen to me. So I don't know what he's been going through in that regard. I know recently he said to Jan that he thinks about it every day so that has to weigh on him a little bit."
Jay, who made 799 career starts on the PGA Tour, says he's encouraged that Bill is trying to fight through the tough times.
"He told me a few months ago that he's getting (mad) about his golf, so he said, 'I guess I'm forgetting about (the accident) a little more,'" Jay said.
Before he arrived in Greensboro, Haas, whose last win was in January of 2015 at the Humana Challenge in Palm Springs, Calif., tied for 10th at the Barbasol Championship and tied for 11th a week later at the Barracuda Championship.
He hopes his solid play continues this week and is enough to get him into the FedEx Cup playoffs.
"Everybody tells you, and the support I'm given is all about staying positive, but at the same time it's difficult," Haas said. "Again, I think good play will take care of it, and that's what I'm searching for."
He's not about to give up on the game.
"It's been a tough go, but at the same time, I'm only 37," Haas said. "It's not the age in golf to call it quits, and I'm still going to try my hardest and work through it. Hopefully something good will happen here soon."