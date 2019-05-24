GREENSBORO — Two-thirds of the way through the first half of the South Atlantic League season, the Greensboro Grasshoppers look an awful lot like a playoff contender.
The Hoppers, in the middle of an eight-game road trip, are the hottest team in the league.
Heading into tonight’s game at West Virginia, they’ve won eight in a row, nine of their last 10 and are 25-6 since April 20.
Greensboro’s pitching staff ranks second in the 14-team Sally league with a 3.15 ERA. They’re also No. 2 in fewest walks allowed and fewest hits allowed.
On offense, the Hoppers have raised their team batting average from a league-low .184 to a middle-of-the-pack .238 over the last month. They lead the league in scoring, RBIs and home runs (54 in 46 games).
“It’s not me,” Hoppers manager Miguel Pérez said. “I’m not doing anything different, to be honest. Those guys in that clubhouse are doing everything. They’ve fit in with each other, and they’re creating something special, on and off the field.
“They continue to create stronger chemistry. And it’s funny, because it’s not only pitchers hanging out with pitchers and position players with position players. It’s all around.”
It starts with pitching.
Brad Case, a 22-year-old right-hander drafted in the 17th round out of Florida’s Rollins College last year, is a league-best 7-1 with a 2.10 ERA in nine starts. Case has walked two — you read that right, two — and struck out 42 in 55⅔ innings.
Fellow starters Osvaldo Bido (6-2, 2.45 ERA) and Alex Manasa (5-0, 3.66 ERA) have also been terrific.
Meanwhile, first baseman Mason Martin and middle infielder Rodolfo Castro are tied for second in the league with 12 home runs apiece. Castro turned 20 years old on Tuesday, and Martin turns 20 on June 2.
The table-setters have done well, too. Center fielder Lolo Sanchez is hitting .325 and leads the league with 18 stolen bases. Left fielder Fabricio Macias, who got off to a dreadful start, leads the league in runs scored and is batting .366 since May 1.
“Every guy on this team celebrates when other people have success,” said Martin, who has a league-high 45 RBIs in 44 starts. “I think that’s why we’re such a good ballclub. Nobody is selfish. If someone were to pass Lolo for the highest batting average, Lolo’s going to just shake his hand and say, ‘Heck of a job.’ Me and Castro have been going back and forth on the home run leaderboard, and we’re hyping each other up, cheering each other on. The team chemistry on this baseball team is off the charts.”
MOVES
Perhaps most impressive, the chemistry has remained even with the player movement common in the minor leagues.
Starting shortstop Connor Kaiser (left oblique) and third baseman Zack Kone (right shoulder strain) went on the injured list this month. Infielders Mike Gretler and Kyle Mottice were brought in to fill the roster spots, while Castro, Raul Siri and Pat Dorrian have seen their roles change.
And the Hoppers didn’t miss a beat.
In the bullpen, hard throwers Shea Murray and Nick Mears were promoted May 4, and five days later right-handers Samuel Reyes and Logan Stoelke followed them up the ladder to Bradenton.
Those four combined had seven saves and a 2.63 ERA, with 65 strikeouts in 48 innings.
And, still, the Hoppers didn’t miss a beat.
Right-handers Yerry de los Santos, John O’Reilly, Will Gardner and Cristofer Melendez were all promoted to fill the roster spots. They’re a combined 2-0 with three saves and a 1.09 ERA, with 31 strikeouts in 24⅔ innings.