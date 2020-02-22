Go-Go 121
Swarm 117
Why the Swarm lost: The Go-Go were hard to stop on offense, shooting 52% from the field and 41% from the three-point line. Despite the Swarm dominating the third quarter, they didn't have enough to completely overcome the 15 point halftime deficit they faced.
Key performers
Capital City: Admiral Schofield 27 points, 7-of-12 3PT; Garrison Mathews 21 points, 4-of-8 3PT.
Greensboro: Dwayne Bacon 40 points, 12 rebounds; Kobi Simmons 30 points, 10 assists; Ray Spalding 13 points.
Notable
Dwayne Bacon is averaging 45 points in his three games he has played in Greensboro.
Records
Capital City: 20-17.
Greensboro: 8-29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.