Go-Go 121

Swarm 117

Why the Swarm lost: The Go-Go were hard to stop on offense, shooting 52% from the field and 41% from the three-point line. Despite the Swarm dominating the third quarter, they didn't have enough to completely overcome the 15 point halftime deficit they faced.

Key performers

Capital City: Admiral Schofield 27 points, 7-of-12 3PT; Garrison Mathews 21 points, 4-of-8 3PT.

Greensboro: Dwayne Bacon 40 points, 12 rebounds; Kobi Simmons 30 points, 10 assists; Ray Spalding 13 points.

Notable

Dwayne Bacon is averaging 45 points in his three games he has played in Greensboro.

Records

Capital City: 20-17.

Greensboro: 8-29.

