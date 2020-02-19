Swarm (copy) (copy)

Greensboro Swarm 124, Fort Wayne Mad Ants 117

Site: Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum

Why the Swarm won

The Swarm exploded for a 41-point fourth quarter on the way to a 7-point victory over the visiting Mad Ants. In his first game after being assigned to the G-League Swarm, Dwayne Bacon single-handedly took over, going for 51 points on the night. 

Key performers

Mad Ants: Daxter Miles Jr. 24 points, 4 rebounds; Bruce Bowen 22 points; C.J. Wilcox 20 points.

Swarm: Dwayne Bacon 51 points (16/29 FG, 5/11 3-FG), 10 rebounds; Kobi Simmons 30 points; Joel Berry 18 points, 4 rebounds.

Records

Mad Ants: 17-19, 9th in the Eastern Conference

Swarm: 8-27, 15th in the Eastern Conference

Up next

Mad Ants: at Westchester Knicks, 7 p.m. Friday

Swarm: vs Capital City Go-Go, 7 p.m. Friday

