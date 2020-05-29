CHAPEL HILL — The University of North Carolina's athletics department has outlined a timetable for athletes, coaches and staff members to return to facilities, beginning Monday.
In a news release, athletics director Bubba Cunningham says all athletes for fall sports and the staffs will be tested for COVID-19 at least twice, "once when they arrive, and again 7-8 days later."
"Team members will be housed together and will be instructed to follow strict guidelines for social distancing and standards in and outside of our facilities," Cunningham said in the news release. "We will continue to evaluate testing and safety protocols for the winter and spring teams scheduled to return at the same time as the student body.
"We also continue to review individual plans for each of our facilities, units and 28 sports teams. Our spaces are unique, and needs and timelines for our student-athletes and staff vary across competition seasons. Face masks, cleaning products and hand sanitizers will be available across all of our facilities, and we will require everyone to conduct a daily self-health review before coming to work. Please read and remember our community standards for wearing face masks, physical distancing, hygiene and cleaning practices. Additional cleaning and sanitizing protocols will be in place, and it is everyone’s responsibility to contribute to a healthy and safe atmosphere."
The timeline for return:
- June 1: Facilities staff members
- June 8: Sports medicine staff
- June 12: Coaching staffs for football, men's basketball and women’s basketball
- June 12-July 1: Football athletes, in four groups (June 12, 19, 26, 29)
- June 15: Strength and conditioning, equipment and administration staff members
- June 22: Coaching staffs for field hockey, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and cross country
- July 6: Men’s and women’s basketball athletes
- July 13: Field hockey, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and cross country athletes
- Aug. 3: Coaches and student-athletes from the remainder of our teams, and remaining department staff members
