RALEIGH — Four years into his career as a head coach, Kevin Keatts’ system hasn’t gotten a nickname.
Maybe it’s time the second-year N.C. State coach’s uptempo, pressing style that leans heavily on frequent substitutions joins the likes of "40 Minutes of Hell," "Havoc" and "The Amoeba."
“If I had a name for his tactic, I would say, ‘guerrilla warfare,’” graduate transfer Wyatt Walker said. “At every angle, just going out like a militia. You get used to different guys … you’ve got different things you can do defensive and offensively; it opens a lot of things up.”
Fans got their first look at Year 2 of the Keatts era tonight as Devon Daniels scored to 22 points and D.J. Funderburk added 20 to help the Wolfpack to a 111-62 victory over Chowan, a Division II program, in an exhibition game at PNC Arena.
Daniels was one of eight players making their debuts for State as Keatts continues shaping the program to fit his vision.
The Wolfpack took a step toward just that as Keatts played more than 20 lineups, getting 15 steals and forcing 24 turnovers on 53 deflections — one key metric the State coaching staff measures, with a target of 40 per game.
“Ouys played hard for us,” Keatts said. “That’s kind of how we want to play. I wanted to look at a lot of combinations.
“We flew around tonight, we were in passing lanes, we got to loose balls, we got on the floor. I was happy; that’s a sign of a good team that’s getting better.”
Daniels and Walker were a part of the first combination, starting alongside C.J. Bryce, Markell Johnson and Torin Dorn, but the group didn’t come close to playing major minutes together like starters in a traditional sense.
Is Wyatt Walker the first to call Kevin Keatts’ fast-paced, frequent subbing style guerrilla warfare?— Brant Wilkerson-New (@BrantGNR) October 30, 2018
Someone print the shirts. pic.twitter.com/h2kFKTyGaz
In fact, the “starters” played together only for three minutes and nine seconds to start the game and 2:47 to start the second half.
Otherwise, Keatts kept a steady rotation going that saw 12 unique lineups play in the first half.
“One thing I told these guys before the game is we don’t have any starters,” he said. “For me, I don’t care who starts a game. … I’m looking for the guys capable of finishing a game.”
The majority of those lineups saw four guards playing with one big man until the second half, when Keatts began experimenting with two-big lineups, featuring Walker, Funderburk and freshman Ian Steere.
Despite hitting seven of seven shots in 19 minutes, Funderburk had no problem with being shuffled in and out of the lineup.
“It’s definitely good because you know your brothers have your back if you get tired,” he said. “You’re going to come back in the game. We don’t have to worry about who’s scoring the most or who’s doing this or that.”
Daniels, who played 25 minutes, agreed, pointing out that players have no reservations about giving maximum effort.
“We can play as hard as we can,” he said. “Coach is going to take us out, but he’s going to put us back in.”
Nine players logged at least 15 minutes as the Wolfpack pushed the tempo to 82 possessions — well ahead of its average of 71 last season, which ranked 30th nationally.
State’s 25 fast-break points were a start, Daniels said, but there’s no such thing as fast enough for Keatts.
“We can definitely get faster,” Daniels said. “We didn’t get enough transition points, so I think we can definitely get faster.”