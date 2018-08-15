Duke’s three Canadian exhibition games will be available on ESPN+ over the next week, prompting plenty of questions as to what exactly the platform is and how to access it.
A few helpful explanations:
1. What exactly is ESPN+ and does it differ from ESPN3?
ESPN+ is an over-the-top service provided by ESPN for either $4.99 monthly or $49.99 annually, available to any consumer who purchases it via smartphone, desktop or streaming apps like Amazon Fire or Roku. Meanwhile, ESPN3 is included for cable or satellite subscribers who have purchased a package that includes ESPN’s linear networks.
There is no specific smartphone app for ESPN+; rather content is available through the ESPN app and denoted with a gold tab on the icon.
In simpler terms, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ESPN3 are a separate group from ESPN+, although reruns of programming on the former can eventually show up on ESPN+.
2. What live sports does ESPN+ include?
Currently, there’s a ton of live soccer at every level, including every MLS match. This week alone, the platform will show boxing, professional softball, Canadian Football League, e-Sports, rugby and college volleyball. Starting Thursday, ESPN+ will also have the ‘featured holes’ broadcast from the Wyndham Championship.
Thanks to ESPN’s acquisition of several regional sports networks, ESPN+ is now home to one free MLB and NHL broadcast.
ESPN+ will also televise several MAC and Sun Belt football games, including Southern Mississippi’s visit to Appalachian State on Sept. 14. Although the schedule hasn’t been announced, there figures to be a significant amount of college basketball available.
3. What doesn’t ESPN+ include?
NFL and NBA games won’t be shown on the platform, nor will anything else being shown live on ESPN’s linear networks or ESPN3.
4. Is there original content?
Yes, this is another selling-point for ESPN+.
Throughout the NBA playoffs, Kobe Bryant’s film-review show ‘Detail’ was a hit, as is the complete archive of 30 For 30 films. The platform also features numerous documentaries and a library of archived shows, like E:60, High Noon and a condensed version of SportsCenter.
ESPN+ will also be home to a documentary series following Duke’s preseason, ‘Earn Everything.’