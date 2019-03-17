Please log in. Or click Sign Up to buy a digital subscription or add digital to your existing newspaper subscription.
Duke's Tre Jones celebrates after Zion Williamson was presented the ACC Tournament MVP trophy after the Blue Devils won the ACC Tournament Championship at the Spectrum Center on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. (Journal Photo by Andrew Dye) 20190316w_spt_ACCDukeFSU
CHARLOTTE — Another March, another ACC championship and another Jones playing his best basketball of the season.
More than 19,000 were on hand at the Spectrum Center as Tre Jones scored a career-high 18 points and dished out six assists to help lead Duke to a 73-63 victory over Florida State as the Blue Devils won their 21st ACC title.
Jones was able to hug his grandmother in the stands along with his aunt and uncle, but there was one person missing in the crowd.
Tre’s mother, Debbie, didn’t make the trip, 10 days after Tre announced via Instagram that she had recently been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.
Amid the personal challenge of seeing the woman he calls his “rock” battling cancer, basketball has served as an outlet.
“It’s been able to help me,” he said. “It’s kind of motivated me to just play the game as well. I grew up around basketball; my mom has always been my coach or been at my games and now with what she’s going through, she’s not able to be at as much stuff right now.
“It definitely makes me want it even more and do it for her.”
Just like his older brother Tyus, Tre is hitting another gear with a championship on the line, averaging 14.6 points and six assists over the ACC Tournament, playing all but 16 seconds out of a possible 120 minutes while blanketing opposing point guards.
For his heroics in leading the Blue Devils to the 2015 national title, Tyus earned himself the nickname “Stones.”
Following in his brother’s legacy is important for the younger Jones.
“I talk to him every day,” he said. “We almost talk every day anyway, but especially now around this time of year, we’re talking all the time. It’s just for both of us, how big of competitors we are. We just do whatever we can for our team to win.”
For most of the season, his role has been distributing the ball to the array of weapons Duke can put on the wing or shadowing opposing guards for 94 feet. Rarely, it’s been to look for his shot as aggressively as he did on Saturday night.
With teams honing in on stopping RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson, someone had to step up.
“They leave me even more now, and so I'll have to be able to step up and be able to make plays,” he said. “Even more scoring plays now so it can open up for them to play their games as well.”
Whatever it takes.
That’s what first stuck out to fellow Duke freshman Cam Reddish, who was the second player in the Class of 2019 to commit after Jones. The two had seen one another on the AAU circuit plenty over the years, but it was a game in Atlanta in 2017 that made Reddish a believer.
“They smacked us, but that’s when I knew,” he said. “He’s an unbelievable competitor, an unbelievable player and just a good guy to be around. I’m glad I chose to come here and play with him.
“He has a great family and he’s just a great kid, and his work ethic is like no other.”
From his first week on campus in Durham as the Blue Devils played pickup games, Jones took the reins unlike few players have been able to.
Junior Javin DeLaurier realized quickly that Jones was a different guy as one of the few players who have been able to question Mike Krzyzewski.
“Very rare,” DeLaurier said. “The first time I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa,’ and coach was like, ‘Yep, you know you’re right’ — that’s Tre, he’s special.”
For his teammates, that point has been driven home by Jones’ ability to pour his focus into basketball at a time his mind could be a thousand miles away, back home in Minnesota.
“Tre has been the same way and he does a great job of whenever he steps on the basketball court, putting everything in there to help the team win,” Reddish said. “He’s going through some personal stuff and that’s all the more testament. Not many people could go through what he’s going through and perform.”
It's March and another Jones brother is leading the fight for Duke. This time around, Tre is fighting for his mom, too.
The Blue Devils are ready to fight with him to get home to his momma in Minneapolis for the Final Four.
"Tre is just that guy honestly, I really don’t know he does it," Reddish said. "He’s fighting through it … we’re all here for him and everybody has his back. He’s going to continue to fight and we’re going to continue fighting with him."