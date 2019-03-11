The ACC Tournament is home — kind of.
The 66th ACC Tournament begins at noon Tuesday in Charlotte, as the league returns to its roots for the first time since the 2015 tournament in Greensboro.
As is often the case, no other conference can match the intrigue or star power of the ACC’s signature event.
Ten things to watch for:
1. Zion Williamson is back … probably
Maybe this has been mentioned.
The Duke freshman and ACC Player of the Year is said to be nearing a return, with Coach Mike Krzyzewski feeling confident the Blue Devils will have him for their first game on Thursday.
Aside from the fanfare and massive ticket prices that will accompany his return, Williamson changes everything for Duke, spacing the floor for RJ Barrett or Cam Reddish on offense and hunting steals and blocks on defense. If he’s up to speed quickly, Duke will again be the favorite to win the national title.
2. N.C. State needs one
The Wolfpack put itself in a tough position with a home loss to Georgia Tech before rebounding to blow out Boston College to finish 9-9 in the league.
Finishing .500 in the ACC is generally good enough to get into the NCAA Tournament, but to truly feel confident going into Selection Sunday, State needs to beat Clemson on Wednesday.
If not, it’ll be awfully easy for the committee to point to a non-conference schedule that ranks No. 353 of 353 in the nation and keep the Wolfpack out of the Dance.
3. Heels rolling
Enjoy watching Coby White and Nassir Little why you can.
Little was always been headed in the direction of a one-year college career. During North Carolina’s late-season surge, White’s stock has risen thanks to a dynamic offensive skillset, length as a defender and his acclimation to the point guard position.
No team in the country has played better basketball over the past month, and if the Tar Heels are dominant in a run to the ACC title, they’ll certainly lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament — something unthinkable when they were routed at home by Louisville.
4. Danny Manning’s final act?
The Deacons have played some of their best basketball over the past two weeks but have just two wins to show for it. They finished the regular season 11-20 overall and 4-14 in the ACC, bringing Coach Danny Manning’s record at Wake Forest to 65-91 overall and 24-66 in the league over five seasons.
Those results would suggest it’s time for a change, but given that Manning signed a six-year contract extension in 2017, the cost could be too great.
5. Don’t get no respect
Virginia remains the Rodney Dangerfield of the ACC.
The Cavs have lost a total of three conference games in the past two seasons and no one seems particularly interested in Virginia’s fortunes this week.
These aren’t your slightly older brother’s Cavs — not only is Virginia among the best defensive teams in the nation, but it ranks second in offensive efficiency behind future NBA Draft picks De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy.
6. Preview the future
Louisville didn’t finish the season as it wanted, but the Cardinals showed flashes of what’s to come in their first season under Coach Chris Mack. With the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class arriving next season, expect to see Louisville making noise for years to come.
Meanwhile up north, Pittsburgh took a step forward despite finishing 14th in the league. Jeff Capel has raised the talent level and the Panthers used physical defense to compete every night.
The future is in good hands.
7. Is there a darkhorse?
It’s March, so get ready for Syracuse to play its best basketball.
The Orange has one win over Duke this season and gave Carolina fits in Chapel Hill before the Tar Heels finally pulled away.
The zone can be tough to prepare for on a quick turnaround, taking advantage of tired legs as opponents force tough shots from beyond the arc.
If Tyus Battle gets hot, the Orange could be a problem.
8. Appreciate the history
With Raycom’s partnership with the league ending this season, there are plans to honor the folks who played a major part in the league’s exploding popularity in the 1980s.
As always, ACC legends will be on hand, the highlight reels will showcase the all-time greats, and who knows — maybe even Michael Jordan sits courtside in the arena of his NBA team.
9. Will the streak continue?
Every season since 1997, either Carolina or Duke has played in the ACC championship game, with the teams combining to win 16 of the past 23 league titles.
If both take care of business on Thursday, they’ll meet in Friday’s semifinals, marking the third straight season that the teams have met in the tournament and ensure a 24th straight appearance for one in the final.
10. We’re home
New York served as a great host for the ACC over the past two seasons, but it’s just not the same.
The Spectrum Center will be packed to the rafters every night, dominated by the fan bases of North Carolina’s and Virginia’s teams. The closer proximity to the league’s top programs also means more local news coverage and, in turn, better coverage.