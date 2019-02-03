RALEIGH — All season long, Sylvia Hatchell has been trying to persuade her North Carolina basketball team that it’s better than its record indicates.
“I said, ‘Guys, y’all just got to understand, I’ve been doing this 44 years: y’all are good,” she said. “’We’ve just got to get over the hump a little bit, we’ve got to put a few things together,’ and I kept saying, ‘There’s another level — probably two levels — that you can reach. We’re going to get there, y’all just hang in there with me.’”
Consider the Tar Heels there after knocking off No. 7 N.C. State 64-51 on Sunday at Reynolds Coliseum, beating a top-10 opponent for the second straight weekend and in turn, handing the rival Wolfpack its first loss of the season.
One week after stunning top-ranked Notre Dame in Chapel Hill, Carolina (5-4, 14-9) extended its ACC winning streak to four games — its longest since 2014 — and in the process, surpassed its ACC win total for each of the past three seasons.
Meanwhile State (8-1, 21-1) was the last Division I basketball team on either the men’s or women’s side to suffer a loss, and in looking in the big picture, Coach Wes Moore could see it coming over the past few weeks.
“The last week or so, we haven’t had mojo,” he said. “We’ve kind of just been going through the motions in practice, and even in the games, we need more energy and more enthusiasm.”
It was clear early on that it was going to be a tough day for the Wolfpack offense, which after making 38 percent of its field goal attempts in the first half, saw the wheels completely come off in making just 4 of 23 attempts from the field in the second.
After leading 32-31 at the half, State shot itself out of the game with an 0 for 12 stretch that began midway through the third quarter and didn’t end until the Tar Heels had built a double-digit lead with just over six minutes remaining.
Moore took all of the blame for State’s offensive struggles, which have manifested in the form of an average of 58 points over the past four games against opponents with a combined ACC record of 12-24.
“We’ve got to get some easy buckets, we’ve got to get some post touches and we’ve got to get to the foul line instead of settling for jumpers every time,” he said.
The Wolfpack certainly defended well enough to win, but the Tar Heels got timely buckets from Greensboro’s Paris Kea, who finished with 17 points, and Stephanie Watts, whose late 3-pointer snuffed out the start of a Wolfpack run on her way to 20 points.
Now, both teams face a crossroads over the final month of ACC play, as State dives into the toughest part of its schedule, facing visits to No. 14 Florida State and No. 18 Syracuse this week before returning home to play host to No. 5 Notre Dame on Feb. 18.
The winning streak is over, but Moore hopes the Wolfpack learned it has the mettle for such a stretch.
“Hopefully they did get confidence and realize they can compete with anybody when they’re playing their ‘A’ game,” he said.
State was the last ranked opponent on the schedule for Carolina, which is in search of its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015 when it advanced to the Sweet 16.
It’s a long way from where the Tar Heels were just two months ago, when they dropped a home game to Maine.
“Whether everyone else knows yet or not, we know we have a great team, we know we’re able to do great things if we just stick with it and stay together,” Watts said. “I think that’s what we’ve been doing, and now, it’s really coming together for us.”