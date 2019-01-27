Welcome to the Monday Tipoff, where we’ll catch up on what happened over the weekend and what to look forward to in this week’s action for North Carolina’s ACC basketball programs and around the nation.
Catching up
Duke (6-1, 17-2): It wasn’t easy and it surely wasn’t pretty, but Tre Jones came back and the Blue Devils pulled away for a 66-53 victory over Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets, an excellent defensive team, used a zone to slow down the Blue Devils and forced them to shoot 2 of 21 from 3-point range. Expect to see more opponents throw the zone at Duke until it can prove even average from the perimeter.
North Carolina (5-1, 15-4): The Tar Heels got the weekend off after their victory over Virginia Tech on Monday night, though they probably wanted to get back out there and keep it rolling. Nassir Little is finding consistency, Coby White has been electric in league play and Carolina’s defense seems to be coming around. All is well in Chapel Hill with a manageable portion of the schedule coming up.
N.C. State (4-3, 16-4): The Wolfpack got Markell Johnson back finally, and good things happen when he’s in the lineup. Braxton Beverly’s buzzer-beater helped State avoid a bad loss to Clemson at home, and maybe, brought a shaky few weeks to an end as the Wolfpack played without its most important player. The shot has been everywhere for the past few days, but why not enjoy it one more time?
.@BBeverly10 beautiful pic.twitter.com/l6O4XzKxJu— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 26, 2019
Wake Forest (1-6, 8-11): The Deacons allowed their best remaining chance at an ACC victory slip away as Boston College rallied to win in Winston-Salem. Conor O’Neill of the Winston-Salem Journal writes that it was yet another replay of the same unfortunate scenario for Wake Forest.
Ky Bowman = CLUTCH! ❄️@BCMBB squeaks out the road W with this wild game-winner!pic.twitter.com/AYUGZuKDE3— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 26, 2019
ACC headlines
- Virginia Tech (5-2, 16-3) made a statement in Saturday’s 78-56 victory over Syracuse. Given the Hokies were dismantled by both Virginia and Carolina, there were certainly doubt as to whether they’d built their resume against weak opponents. Saturday proved things will be just fine in Blacksburg for the nation’s sixth-ranked offense.
- Virginia (6-1, 18-1) did what Virginia does in its 82-55 victory over Notre Dame (1-6, 11-9). Since giving up 72 points in a loss to Duke, the Cavaliers have given up a total of 100 points over the past two games. Amazingly, Virginia’s offensive efficiency ranking (second nationally) has now surpassed its defensive ranking (third).
Around the state
- N.C. A&T pushed its winning streak to seven games — its longest in a decade — with a victory over rival N.C. Central. The Aggies (6-0 MEAC, 11-9) have excellent balance, with 11 players averaging at least 10 minutes per game.
- UNCG (8-1 SoCon, 19-3) is halfway through the conference schedule and sits alone in second place after a victory over Mercer on Saturday. The Spartans have won five straight since losing to Wofford and 12 of their past 13 games.
"That was so well choreographed, it's almost like they practiced that before." 💪💪#SCtop10 #letsgoG pic.twitter.com/HMYo7NiZiq— UNCG Basketball (@UNCGBasketball) January 25, 2019
- Elon (3-6 CAA, 7-15) forward Tyler Seibring put on a show in Saturday’s victory over UNC Wilmington, knocking down five 3-pointers on his way to 32 points. Adam Smith of the Burlington Times-News called it the big man's signature performance.
- Appalachian State (1-6 Sun Belt, 6-14) got in the board in league play thanks to 21 points from Ronshad Shabazz, who sits alone in second place on the Mountaineers’ all-time scoring list, 331 points behind leader Donald Sims.
Around the nation
- In very important journalism, a roundup of the best hairstyles in college basketball this season. Oklahoma’s Brady Manek is easily the champion.
- Indiana has lost six straight to fall to 12-8 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten. Archie Miller is fed up, and called his team soft after getting blown out by Michigan at home on Friday night.
- Kentucky topped Kansas in a rare on-campus, nonconference matchup in January. Here’s a roundup of the words from Lexington, where it’s always neat to see bluebloods meet up at this point in the season.
- Marquette’s Markus Howard (24.6 points, 43 percent 3-point shooting) is unreal. He dropped 31 points in Saturday’s victory over Xavier, topping the 30-point mark for the fifth time this season.
.@MarquetteMBB's Markus Howard is at it again 👏 pic.twitter.com/raW6f1KgQ5— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 26, 2019
- Purdue dominated Michigan State on Sunday, handing the Spartans their first loss since November. Despite being 14-6 overall, the Boilermakers are ranked seventh in KenPom.com’s advance stats thanks to a fourth-ranked offensive efficiency. Purdue has the nation’s second-toughest schedule and only one loss to a team unlikely to be in the NCAA Tournament.
A look in at Purdue's shellacking of No. 6 MSU 👀pic.twitter.com/tdFdtp9um3— SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) January 27, 2019
Big Four Viewing Guide
No. 2 Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. Monday (ESPN)
The Irish have had terrible injury luck in what was already expected to be a rebuilding season. Still, Mike Brey knows the formula to beat his old boss better than anyone and Notre Dame could hang around.
No. 3 Virginia at No. 21 N.C. State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN2)
PNC Arena is as good as anywhere for big games. The Wolfpack will need it as it meets what very well could be the best team in the nation in a battle of completely opposing styles.
No. 11 North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. Tuesday (Fox Sports Carolinas)
The Tar Heels hit the road after an eight-day break. Hopefully for Roy Williams, his team didn’t lose any of the momentum it was building before the weekend off.
No. 23 Louisville at Wake Forest, 8 p.m. Wednesday (WMYV-48)
The Cardinals will be looking for their sixth straight win before getting into a tough stretch of the schedule.
ACC viewing guide
Pittsburgh at Clemson, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPNU)
It’s unbelievable that the Tigers are 1-5 in ACC play, but visits from the Panthers and Wake Forest should help them begin turning things around this week.
No. 10 Virginia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN2)
There might not be a top-10 team that has flown under the radar more than the Hokies. A prime spot on national TV should help fix that, as Virginia Tech’s offense makes for good entertainment when things are clicking.
National viewing guide
TCU at No. 14 Texas Tech, 9 p.m. Monday (ESPN)
The Horned Frogs have been a borderline Top 25 team all season, while the Red Raiders, despite the nation’s most efficient defense, have struggled lately.
No. 7 Nevada at UNLV, 11 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN2)
Nevada’s offense is pure entertainment, the Martin twins are from around these parts and it would be good for college basketball if UNLV becomes a powerhouse again.
No. 4 Gonzaga at BYU, 11 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2)
There will be buckets in Provo. Everyone knows about the Zags’ offensive weapons, but BYU has a couple in Yoeli Childs (22.3 points, 9.7 rebounds) and TJ Haws (17.6 points).
No. 5 Michigan at No. 19 Iowa, 7 p.m. Friday (Fox Sports 1)
Friday hasn’t historically been a college basketball night, but the Big Ten has helped fill the void this season. Get your weekend started with an excellent matchup before taking your significant other down to Applebee’s for the 2 for $25 deal.
Meet a mid-major
Belmont (6-2 OVC, 15-4)
The Bruins are no strangers to success with seven NCAA Tournament appearances since 2006 and eight first-place conference finishes in the past nine seasons. As usual, Rick Byrd’s team is excellent offensively, ranking 35th nationally in efficiency, playing fast — but not loose — as they rarely turn the ball over. Belmont’s three-headed monster of Dylan Windler (18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds), Kevin McClain (15.2 points) and Nick Muszynski (15.2 points) leads the way for a team averaging 86 points. Pat Forde was in the house on Thursday night when the Bruins went to Murray State and knocked off the Racers and Ja Morant. There were plenty of others there, too.
Column: Belmont and Murray State brought 42 NBA scouts to the gym Thursday night. Is the NCAA tournament selection committee noticing? Maybe there should be more mid-major bids, in an era when that is increasingly rare. https://t.co/foO8ZQUFhe— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) January 25, 2019
Tip-ins
- Former Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson entered a guilty plea for bribery charges he faced in the massive investigation into corruption in college basketball.
- Wisconsin got a little spicy last week in reference to the amount of attention given to Zion Williamson over its star forward, Ethan Happ.
KenPom National Player of the Year:— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 21, 2019
1 - Ethan Happ
Looking forward to all those Ethan Happ spotlights to begin during random @espn programming pic.twitter.com/GqXcS11Rca
- UTSA pulled of a ridiculous comeback to beat Old Dominion, overcoming a 15-point deficit with less than four minutes remaining.
ODU: 99.9% chance to win@UTSAMBB: So you’re telling me there’s a chance pic.twitter.com/Nqbe53xDqu— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 27, 2019