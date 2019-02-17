Welcome to the Monday Tipoff, where we’ll catch up on what happened over the weekend and what to look forward to in this week’s action for North Carolina’s ACC basketball programs and around the nation.
Catching up
Duke (11-1, 23-2): The Blue Devils took care of business in a 94-78 victory over N.C. State that was much close than the final score suggested. It certainly wasn’t a defensive masterpiece, but Mike Krzyzewski suggested Duke was running on empty after a taxing two-week stretch. RJ Barrett’s triple-double was the fourth in program history and Zion Williamson put on another show as the hype continues to grow.
North Carolina (10-2, 20-5): A light Saturday for the Tar Heels, blowing Wake Forest out five minutes into the game then cruising the ship home for the rest of the afternoon. Cam Johnson knocked down seven 3-pointers on his way to 27 points, pushing his 3-point percentage to 47.9 this season. The only thing that might have Roy Williams’ attention after this one is 15 turnovers with an opportunistic Duke press up next.
N.C. State (6-7, 18-8): It wasn’t a win, but there was a lot to like about the Wolfpack’s performance at Duke. With 16 points and 10 assists, it appears Markell Johnson is getting closer to being 100 percent while Torin Dorn and CJ Bryce both had strong performances. The schedule takes a favorable turn over the next three weeks with two games against Boston College, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech at home and a road trip to Florida State. A 10-8 ACC record is good enough to get in the NCAA Tournament.
Wake Forest (2-10, 9-15): There’s not too much left to say about the Deacons, who will be heavy underdogs in their final six regular-season games. Losing is one thing, but it’s quite another to get blitzed from the opening tip as Wake Forest did on Saturday, falling behind 18-0 before the second media timeout. The Winston-Salem Journal’s Conor O’Neill wrote about Wake Forest’s worst loss at Joel Coliseum.
ACC headlines
- Clemson put it all together and made a run back to .500 in ACC play, and since then, have dropped two straight. The Tigers are living dangerously and things could get interesting down the stretch as they ride the NCAA Tournament bubble. Home dates with Florida State and Carolina are big opportunities.
- Saturdays’ victory was Florida State’s seventh straight, keeping the Seminoles in the race for fourth place and a double-bye at the ACC Tournament.
- Virginia Tech will likely be without Justin Robinson again when it plays host to Virginia on Monday night. That doesn’t bode well for the Hokies, who are just 3-2 without him and have played close ones with Pitt and Georgia Tech.
- Hey, remember Rick Pitino? He’s winning over in Greece, where he’s coaching Panathinaikos.
Around the state
- After a rough swing through South Carolina, it would take some sort of miracle for UNCG to win the SoCon regular-season title. After dropping a close one at Furman on Thursday, the Spartans saw things get totally out of hand in an 80-50 loss at Wofford on Saturday. The Terriers have a three-game lead and own the tiebreaker.
- N.C. A&T travels to Norfolk State on Monday night with a chance to take the lead in the MEAC. It’s a two-team race between the Aggies and Spartans at this point, and this will serve as the only meeting between the teams. A victory for NSU would essentially lock up a regular-season title.
- Campbell’s Chris Clemons moved to No. 9 on the all-time Division I scoring list, becoming the ninth member of the 3,000-point club in the process. Next up, he needs three points to pass Hersey Hawkins and with a minimum of five games remaining, Clemons could make a run to No. 4 on the all-time list.
- UNC Wilmington pulled off one of the biggest upsets in college hoops on Saturday with an 87-79 victory over CAA-leading Hofstra, which took a major hit to its at-large tournament hopes.
- Steph Curry made an appearance in the Davidson student section on Friday night.
Steph had some fun with Davidson's student section after a W 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rqnXnfHLKH— ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2019
Around the nation
- It’s officially acceptable to begin paying attention to Bracketology, where ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Duke and Virginia as No. 1 seeds.
- Knoxville mayor Glenn Jacobs, better known as WWE wrestler Kane, will be forced to wear a Kentucky jersey after losing a friendly wager on Saturday when the Wildcats topped Tennessee.
- Quinnipiac’s Cameron Young went for 55 points and 10 rebounds in a triple-overtime victory on Sunday, the best individual scoring effort in Division I since 2008.
.@QU_MBB and Cam Young (@babykolt) just led @SportsCenter on @ESPN.#Quinnipiac defeated #Siena 107-100 in a crazy triple-OT @MAACSports contest where Young scored 55 points. #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/WNBxwrzTRr— Bryan Schwartz (@BryanSchwartz15) February 17, 2019
- Is California the worst major-conference team of all-time? A compelling argument over at SB Nation.
- TCU’s Kouat Noi has had quite the journey from his native Sudan to Australia and now Fort Worth.
- Iowa’s game-winner at Rutgers defies geometry, science and reason.
HAIL MARY FOR THE WIN!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 17, 2019
Joe Wieskamp goes off-glass from the corner! 🚨 @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/0Nxwk7KWyf
- South Dakota State competed a comeback over rival North Dakota State in dramatic fashion. The Jackrabbits are going to be dangerous in March.
GAME-WINNER FROM HALF COURT 🙌— ESPN (@espn) February 17, 2019
(📍 @TysonBrand) pic.twitter.com/PzEaS2E96m
- Tulane is rocking some sweet Mardi Gras-themed uniforms.
🧐 at our 🆕 #MardiGras uniforms we unveiled yesterday! Watch us wear them in action!— Tulane Basketball (@GreenWaveMBB) February 12, 2019
🎭 2/14 HOME vs. Tulsa
🎭 2/17 HOME vs. No. 9 Houston
🎭 2/23 HOME vs ECU
🎟: https://t.co/16s1o5ZIqU #RollWave 🌊🏀 pic.twitter.com/ITEubvA1uE
- Grant Riller destroyed the soul of a Northeastern defender.
GRANT RILLER.— CofC Basketball (@CofCBasketball) February 16, 2019
Slams it home for the Cougars🔥 | @collegeslam#CollegeSlam #CAAHoops #comeCus pic.twitter.com/csQ5JxO5tc
Big Four Viewing Guide
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPNU)
The Deacons best chance for a victory the rest of the way, but the Irish offense will certainly pose a problem.
Boston College at N.C. State, 7 p.m. Wednesday (WMYV-48)
The Wolfpack is starting to look like the team that found its way into the top 15 earlier this season. State can get on a roll to close the regular season, starting here on Wednesday night.
No. 8 North Carolina at No. 2 Duke, 9 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN)
Oh, just the greatest rivalry in sports. So many fun matchups all over the floor, but Duke’s Tre Jones against Carolina’s Coby White will play a big role in deciding this one.
ACC viewing guide
No. 4 Virginia at No. 22 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. Monday (ESPN)
Cassell Coliseum is going to be rowdy, but the Hokies face an uphill climb without Justin Robinson in the lineup. Virginia Tech just isn’t the same team without him.
No. 17 Florida State at Clemson, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPNU)
The Tigers are running out of chances to spruce up the NCAA Tournament resume. A victory here might get them on the right side of the bubble.
No. 16 Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN)
The Cardinals rebounded nicely from the Duke debacle with a victory on Saturday. A victory for Syracuse would be major step toward a top-four finish in the ACC.
National viewing guide
No. 24 Maryland at No. 21 Iowa, 8 p.m. Tuesday (Big Ten Network)
The Terps’ Bruno Fernando (14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds) flies under the radar, as do the Hawkeyes, who have proven dangerous against top-notch opponents.
No. 5 Kentucky at Missouri, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN)
The Wildcats are playing as well as anyone in the nation, and while Mizzou isn’t too much of a challenge, it’s worth checking out how Kentucky is evolving.
Butler at No. 10 Marquette, 9 p.m. Wednesday (CBS Sports Network)
If Carolina-Duke isn’t your speed, check out Marquette’s Markus Howard (25.6 points) and Coach Steve Wojciechowski, who might be setting himself up to succeed Mike Krzyzewski at Duke.
Kent State at No. 25 Buffalo, 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN2)
What else do you have to do on Friday night? The Bulls are fun to watch with their uptempo style and Coach Nate Oats should be a hot commodity about a month from now.
Meet a mid-major
Texas State (10-3 Sun Belt, 21-5)
Coach Danny Kaspar built a winner at Stephen F. Austin before coming to Texas State, and while it’s taken time to build the Bobcats, he might have his first NCAA Tournament team in San Marcos. TSU plays at a deliberate pace and defends well, ranking 60th nationally in efficiency thanks to strong rebounding and an emphasis on guarding the 3-point line. Junior guard Nijal Pearson has been getting buckets since he arrived on campus and is averaging 18.5 points and five rebounds this season. It’s tough to get a read on the Bobcats due to their schedule, but they did go on the road and give Arkansas all it wanted in Fayetteville back in December, falling 73-70. Also, Kaspar has a sweet moustache, which is good a reason as any to pick potential upsets.