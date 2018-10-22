N.C. State will be without guard Braxton Beverly to start the season after fracturing his left hand in Friday's practice.
Beverly, a sophomore guard, is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday and will be sidelined indefinitely, although recovery time is typically three to five weeks for such an injury.
The combo guard averaged 9.5 points and 3.9 assists last season, knocking down 38.5 percent of his 3-point attempts. He is one of three players on the Wolfpack roster who suited up for Coach Kevin Keatts last season and figured to again play a major role in State's rotation. Although the Wolfpack is deep at the position, Beverly's absence will leave State without a proven shooter early on.
State will play host to Chowan in its first exhibition game on Oct. 29 before opening the regular season at PNC Arena against Mount St. Mary's on Nov. 6.