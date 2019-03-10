CHAPEL HILL — It’s like world’s greatest sports bar meets NASA’s mission control center — minus the beer, wings or space travel that could alter the course of human history.
Besides, this is North Carolina in the thick of the ACC basketball race and the discovery of intelligent life on another planet probably wouldn’t register while the Tar Heels are taking on Syracuse, battling to stay at the top of the regular-season title race.
Welcome to the Raycom Sports production truck.
It’s a Tuesday night in February, and the longtime syndicator of ACC basketball is preparing to air its final game from the Smith Center, nearing the end of a 37-year run of putting ACC basketball on television from Murphy to Manteo.
It’s a special night, to be sure, as Carolina plans to honor Raycom executives Jimmy Rayburn and George Johnson during halftime, but there’s little hint of anything out of the ordinary in the depths of the Smith Center, where the suits are having a pregame meal with the guys dressed for work, operating cameras and pulling cables behind the scenes.
Dan Bonner, a former Virginia player and longtime TV analyst, has been with Raycom since the beginning, and this is the only way it’s ever been.
“If you’re a jerk, you don’t work for them very long,” he said. “It’s a family type of atmosphere, and that’s how it’s always been.”
That much became clear when I reached out to producer Alex Farmartino to set things up. In a world that often requires too much planning and strict timing, Farmartino essentially offered me free run of the place: Come hang out in the truck, get a lay of the land and don’t be afraid to ask questions.
It’s common to see the big, white truck — like a polished tractor-trailer — outside ACC venues. The exterior doesn’t nearly do it justice, though, with the sheer size of the interior seemingly exceeding what’s possible from the outside.
And goodness, is it the ideal spot to catch a game — and not just the game that’s about to go from its controls to millions of homes across the nation.
In the middle of the massive truck, three rows of desks with nine seats face a massive wall of screens, and shortly before tipoff, Virginia Tech is hanging on to a lead over Duke on one screen, while next to it, Wake Forest is in the process of completing a stunning comeback to top Miami.
“Don’t get so caught up in the Duke-VT game and forget to roll the open,” Farmartino said, joking with rest of the team.
Just moments before the broadcast goes on the air, the Hokies finish off the Blue Devils and the Deacons celebrate the victory, making the first major edit of the night, bumping Virginia Tech’s victory up to the top spot on a headlines graphic that will run during a stoppage.
Despite the moving parts, there’s no sense of anxiety in the truck. Conversation transitions seamlessly from preparing a graphic to talking about the implications of the night’s results and back to business as the broadcast comes out of commercial.
“Great communication,” Farmartino says to everyone during a quick transition from one camera to another, incorporating graphics along the way.
When the Orange’s Eljiah Hughes prepares to come back into the game after suffering what looked like a wrist injury, he asks a camera to get a tight shot. In seconds, Hughes' hands take up one of the screens. Quickly, that camera’s number is called while another is told to ready to return to action. Boom, boom — in and out. Bonner and commentator Tim Brando have a moment to reference Hughes flexing the wrist and the broadcast is back to the standard view.
The broadcast is that quick interaction repeated for two hours.
It’s like watching an artist at a canvas, except the canvas is changing every few seconds, presenting another challenge and another opportunity. It’s like watching a chess match, except no broadcast has ever been replicated with the same winning moves.
Perhaps more than anything, those trucks have been a part of us for decades, with Raycom welcoming us just like family every time Brando and Bonner went live on Camera One, being transported from the control board to our living rooms.
Through that plain-looking white truck, they became part of our history, too.
“I’m just thankful that there are fans out there, especially here in the Carolinas, where college basketball is so big, that I’m forever associated with ACC basketball,” Brando said. “That my calls of a Duke-Carolina game or any special moments that happened in the ACC will be remembered, replayed or thought about.”