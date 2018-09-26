It certainly wasn’t perfect, but it was progress.
Undone by mistakes at California and questionable effort at East Carolina, North Carolina finally put together 60 minutes of solid football for its first victory of the season on Saturday over Pittsburgh.
Here’s what the Tar Heels did to get the win and what they can build on Thursday night at Miami.
1. Simplification
Over the first two games, Nathan Elliott completed 50 percent of his attempts for 356 yards with four interceptions and one touchdown.
With Elliott struggling with his decision-making and accuracy, offensive coordinator Chris Kapilovic made it easy for the junior quarterback on Saturday, giving him an opportunity to find his footing with easy reads and throws that put the onus on Carolina’s speedy receivers to make plays.
On the first play of the game, the Tar Heels ran a flea flicker, but Elliott checked down to Anthony Ratliff-Williams behind the line of scrimmage for a gain of 13 yards, then followed up with a swing pass to Michael Carter behind the line for 10 yards.
Ten of Elliott's 13 first-half completions were thrown to teammates behind the line of scrimmage, and only once — a deep pass down the right side — did Elliott make a questionable decision.
With Carolina’s speed stretching the field horizontally, Elliott had more opportunities to look downfield in the second half, but the long pass play of the game came early in the fourth quarter when Dazz Newsome took a screen pass for a 47-yard gain thanks to solid blocking and breakaway speed.
Without a big, strong deep threat on the roster like Mack Hollins or Bug Howard, Elliott is much better served by getting the ball to his speedsters and letting them go to work.
2. Defensive discipline
The Tar Heels defended the pass well early on, but the Panthers had their way with jet sweeps, stretches and zone running plays, piling up 172 yards on 22 attempts.
Coach Larry Fedora credited his assistants with making excellent halftime adjustments and the biggest one seemed to be simplification: just play a gap and only that gap.
In the second half, the Tar Heels were more patient defensively, staying home and running to spots on the field rather than sending a mass of Carolina Blue jerseys swarming to the ball as they limited Pitt to 54 yards on 14 carries.
That level of discipline showed up in the box score as well, as Carolina wasn’t assessed its first penalty until late in the third quarter, finishing with five for 45 yards — well below its average of 94.5 yards.
3. Putting them behind
Give special teams some credit.
Hunter Lent’s 50-yard punt set the tone for the second half as the Panthers started on their own 8-yard line, and on the next three kickoff returns, Pitt didn’t make it beyond the 28-yard line as it averaged a starting position of its own 19-yard line.
In the first half, the Panthers had an average starting position of their own 28 and also coughed up a fumble on a kickoff return.
The Tar Heels were able to keep the Panthers behind the chains much better in the second half, as the Panthers faced an average distance of eight yards on third downs, as opposed to 5.8 in the first half.
With a punter such as Lent and the defense showing more, Carolina could look to play the field-position battle more in the coming weeks.
4. Cole Holcomb and the defense
What a day from the senior captain.
In all, Holcomb finished with 12 tackles, including two for loss, a sack, a hurry and a pass breakup.
Holcomb was all over the field from the opening kickoff, snuffing out a screen pass that had the potential for a big gain then making the biggest defensive play of the day with a third-quarter sack.
That sack forced Pitt to punt from its own 9-yard line, which set up Carolina’s next scoring drive from the Pitt 37.
Holcomb helped set the tone for an improved defensive effort in the second half that ultimately saw Carolina register three sacks, five hurries and five tackles for loss. More importantly, quarterback Kenny Pickett was unable to get comfortable in the pocket.
5. Antonio Williams
It doesn’t take an especially keen eye to see that this dude is really good.
He’s also motivated, making mention of his career not going to plan to this point after transferring from Ohio State this spring, and he certainly wasn’t pleased with Carolina’s first two games.
Fedora wanted Williams to run “violently” on Saturday, and he did just that with 114 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. For the season, he has run 39 times for 256 yards — 6.6 per carry — with three touchdowns.
Getting the ball in his hands 20 or more times per game will be a key for the Carolina offense.