Gardner Webb guard Jose Perez (5) heads to the bench to celebrate with teammates Eric Jamison Jr. (2) and Nate Johnson (10) during the second half of the Big South conference NCAA basketball championship game in Radford, Va., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)
North Carolina Central's Randy Miller, left, and Norfolk State's Jordan Butler battle for a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Jason Hirschfeld)
Oregon stole a bid on Saturday night by winning the Pac-12 championship, meaning Washington is likely to be an at-large selection. That followed VCU’s early departure from the Atlantic 10 Tournament, meaning the Rams will be an at-large pick, too, while Saint Mary’s stole a bid by way of upsetting Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference.
That pushes the Wolfpack and Spartans at least three spots further in the pecking order, and that’s not considering teams like Alabama, Florida and Ohio State who helped themselves with key victories in their conference tournaments.
2. High highs, low lows
Both State and UNCG have a case for inclusion in the tournament while both have fatal flaws.
The Spartans can lean on the fact that they didn’t have any bad losses, taking care of business in every game they were supposed to win this season, but on the flip side, they weren’t able to secure a marquee win as Jeff Mills explains in more detail here.
The Wolfpack finished 9-9 in a strong ACC, but the best of those nine victories came against Clemson while whiffing against the league’s top six teams.
As of now, State is considered more likely to earn a bid, but having the worst non-conference schedule in the nation (No. 353 of 353 teams per KenPom.com) might be too much to overcome.
3. ACC for three
Only once has three teams from the same conference earned three No. 1 bids, when Connecticut, Louisville and Pittsburgh as Big East members accomplished the feat.
The ACC appears on track to become the second, with Duke, North Carolina and Virginia in line to become top seeds, with the Blue Devils probable to head to the East Regional in Washington, the Cavs likely for the South in Louisville and Tar Heels likely going to the Midwest in Kansas City.
When the Big East had three No. 1 seeds in 2009, all three reached the Elite Eight along with Villanova, and UConn and Villanova advanced to the Final Four.
4. Is Duke No. 1?
The Blue Devils, on the verge of dropping to a No. 2 seed a week ago, might be the top overall seed in the tournament after its run to the ACC championship.
It’ll come down to Duke and Virginia for the spot, which could make a world of difference as both jockey for the chance to play in the East Regional in Washington.
The Cavs are the top team in the NCAA’s NET rankings, but the Blue Devils can boast two head-to-head wins and have just one loss with their full roster, all the way back in November.
Virginia, meanwhile, went 7-1 on the road against Quadrant 1 teams.
It all comes down to what the committee values.
5. Retriever repeat?
Gardner-Webb, making its first NCAA Tournament appearance, and N.C. Central will likely have a shot at earning the ultimate upset in sports as No. 16 seeds.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs got hot and won the Big South title behind a strong offense while the Eagles earned their third straight MEAC championship with defense.
Both coaches could field bigger offers this year.
LeVelle Moton has built a consistent winner at Central, while Tim Craft has done good work at Gardner-Webb for the past six seasons, going 60-44 in conference play.
6. The Nashville sound
Could be cheers, could be tears in the Music City.
Both Belmont and Lipscomb won their conference regular-season races but came up short in their championship games.
They’re neck-and-neck in the NET rankings, with Belmont at No. 47 and Lipscomb at No. 50, but the Bruins won both times the crosstown rivals met up early in the season.
Belmont might have the advantage of name-recognition, too, as Rick Byrd has led the Bruins to seven tournament appearances, while Lipscomb made its first appearance last season.
7. Who’s on the bubble?
State and UNCG will be battling a dreadful bunch of high-major programs for the final bids.
Texas (16-16, 8-10 Big 12), Florida (19-15, 9-9 SEC), Ohio State (19-14, 8-12 Big 10), Indiana (17-15, 8-12) and TCU (20-13, 7-11 Big 12) are among the uninspiring candidates.
It’s hard to imagine that a team that managed to go .500 in ACC play would be passed over in favor of any of these teams, but Selection Sunday has led to plenty of perplexing decisions through the years.
If Carolina, Duke and Virginia all earn top seeds, it’s likely they’re headed to either Columbia, S.C., or Columbus, Ohio, to begin tournament play on Friday with winners advancing to the second round on Sunday.
If the Blue Devils and Tar Heels are both sent to Columbia, it’ll mark the second time in three years both schools and their fan bases invade a town in South Carolina.
Last time around, Carolina fans helped create a hostile environment in Greenville when Duke was knocked off by South Carolina in the second round as the Tar Heels began their national title run.
9. Night and Dayton
Dayton, Ohio, could be the landing spot for Central, Gardner-Webb, State and UNCG.
All four are candidates to play in the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, where two games pit teams against one another with a 16-seed on the line, while the Spartans and Wolfpack would do battle the final at-large spots, which typically results in a No. 12.
University of Dayton Arena has carved out a cool niche as the host of the First Four, creating a great atmosphere as March Madness kicks off.