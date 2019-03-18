ncaa women final four logo 031819

The field for the NCAA women's basketball tournament will be announced at 7 p.m. today on ESPN. And we'll see four of the teams in Greensboro at month's end.

What

NCAA women's basketball tournament, Greensboro Regional

When

March 30, April 1

Where

Greensboro Coliseum

Game times

11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 30 for Sweet Sixteen; 7 p.m. April 1 for regional final.

Tickets

All-session books $45; $30 for students and seniors. Tickets per session $30 ($20 students and seniors). Available at the Coliseum box office, ticketmaster.com, (800) 745-3000.

Bracketology

ESPN analyst Charlie Creme is projecting Baylor as the Greensboro region's No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 N.C. State and No. 4 South Carolina.

What's next

Final Four, April 5 and 7, Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

