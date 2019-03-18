The field for the NCAA women's basketball tournament will be announced at 7 p.m. today on ESPN. And we'll see four of the teams in Greensboro at month's end.
What
NCAA women's basketball tournament, Greensboro Regional
When
March 30, April 1
Where
Greensboro Coliseum
Game times
11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 30 for Sweet Sixteen; 7 p.m. April 1 for regional final.
Tickets
All-session books $45; $30 for students and seniors. Tickets per session $30 ($20 students and seniors). Available at the Coliseum box office, ticketmaster.com, (800) 745-3000.
Bracketology
ESPN analyst Charlie Creme is projecting Baylor as the Greensboro region's No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 N.C. State and No. 4 South Carolina.
What's next
Final Four, April 5 and 7, Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.