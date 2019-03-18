Updates at 5 p.m.:
The field for the NCAA women's basketball tournament, originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. announcement on ESPN, was moved up to 5 p.m. on ESPN2 after the bracket was accidentally leaked.
We'll see four of the teams in Greensboro at month's end.
What
NCAA women's basketball tournament, Greensboro Regional
When
March 30, April 1
Where
Greensboro Coliseum
Top four seeds
1 Baylor
The Bears are 31-1, losing only to Stanford (68-63, Dec. 15) before winning 23 afterward. Kalani Brown's 15.7 points leads four players averaging in double figures.
2 Iowa
The Hawkeyes (26-6), who won the Big Ten Tournament, are led by Megan Gustafson, who averages 28 points per game (first in the nation) and 13.3 rebounds and is the espnW national player of the year.
3 N.C. State
The Wolfpack (26-5) features Summerfield native and Northern Guilford alumna Elissa Cunane. State will host Maine then would have to beat Kentucky or Princeton in Raleigh to advance.
4 South Carolina
The balanced Gamecocks, led by Te'a Cooper's 11.6 points, went 21-9 and were upset in the SEC quarterfinals by Arkansas. They'll face Belmont, then would play No. 5 Florida State or Bucknell in Charlotte.
Game times
11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 30 for Sweet Sixteen; 7 p.m. April 1 for regional final.
Tickets
All-session books $45; $30 for students and seniors. Tickets per session $30 ($20 students and seniors). Available at the Coliseum box office, ticketmaster.com, (800) 745-3000.
What's next
Final Four, April 5 and 7, Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.