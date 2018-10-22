ncaa 042916 women's basketball 2015 (copy)
Buy Now

South Carolina hoists the trophy after winning the Greensboro Regional against Florida State in 2015.

 Lynn Hey/News & Record

GREENSBORO – Tickets to the Greensboro Regional in the 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament will go on sale Wednesday at ncaa.com/WBBTickets.

All-session tickets for the regional will cover two semifinal games, at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 30, and the regional final at 7 p.m. April 1 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Other regional round hosts include Albany, N.Y.; Chicago; and Portland, Ore.

Tickets to the 2019 Women’s Final Four at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., will go on sale Friday at ncaa.com/womensfinalfour.

Get the latest ACC news right in your inbox. Sign up for our ACCXtra newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you