RALEIGH — The ACC might not be the best football conference in America but by goodness, Commissioner John Swofford’s little science experiment isn’t afraid to get weird. N.C. State could be the beneficiary of a conference in transition.
There was plenty of weird to spread around the conference today, but there was nowhere stranger than Carter-Finley Stadium, where N.C. State dominated Florida State from the outset on its way to a 47-28 homecoming victory and a second straight victory over the Seminoles.
Once the picture of consistency in the ACC and nationally, FSU (2-5, 4-5) is reduced to a shell of itself, unable to move the ball with an offense that ranked 110th in the nation when it arrived in Raleigh.
Really, No. 110. Right there below New Mexico State and Tulsa.
“They’re a great team, a great historical team,” said State running back Reggie Gallaspy, a Southern Guilford High School graduate. “We know they’re going to bounce back from whatever is going on over there, but to be able to come two years back to back and beat them, it shows a lot about this program.”
The same FSU that saw all 22 starters from its 2013 national title team make it to the NFL rushed for 24 yards against the Wolfpack (3-2, 6-2), with State pounding the run 49 times for 177 yards as Gallaspy led the way with 106 yards.
“The look in our guys’ eyes after the first two series,” State coach Dave Doeren said. “We kind of knew their game plan and (formations), and you saw us knocking them off the ball early …. was a pretty good sign.”
The Seminoles find themselves inhabiting the bottom of the Atlantic Division alongside Wake Forest and Louisville, now 0-6 after suffering a 77-16 beatdown at Clemson, just two years removed from reaching No. 3 in the nation behind Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.
Meanwhile, State is in ACC purgatory just below Boston College and Syracuse, all looking up at the Tigers, who have established themselves as the league’s only true power.
All that’s to say is that the Wolfpack did exactly what it needed to do today if it wants its program taken seriously. After unloading on its first five opponents to reach 5-0, State was twice exposed on the road by the two best teams it has seen all season.
For the first time all season, State beat a team with more raw talent in FSU.
Didn’t just beat them, but quietly dominated in almost every phase of the game, despite leaving plenty of points out there with poor execution in the red zone.
Beating the Seminoles used to bring down the goalposts. Today, it only brought out a few more drinks as a good portion of the crowd headed back to its tailgates at halftime and never returned with the game in hand.
“That’s fun to think about,” center Garrett Bradbury said. “Coming from where we were five years ago and where we are now and where we’re going.”
Certainly, FSU has slipped in recent years with the end of Coach Jimbo Fisher’s tenure and the start of the Willie Taggart era, with the first year Seminoles coach calling out his team for having several players quit last week.
Still, this was FSU. And still this is State.
A once-promising season derailed in consecutive weeks, those doubts about the “old” State resurfaced, concerned that the Wolfpack would squander that 5-0 start and wind up in Shreveport with a 7-5 record and nothing to show for its progress.
Instead, the Wolfpack came home with a vengeance and physically dominated from the opening kick.
That’s another baby step for a program looking to emerge from the clutter as the ACC enters what could be its wildest November yet as Pittsburgh — yes, the Pittsburgh that handed North Carolina its only win of the season — sits in first place in the Coastal Division on Nov. 3.
Virginia, the hot upstart a few weeks ago, fell back into the middle of the pack alongside Miami, which can’t seem to find a quarterback to run the show. There also remains a scenario for Georgia Tech, which started the season 1-3, to somehow win the Coastal.
There might not be much chance for State to win the Atlantic, but there’s plenty of opportunity out there in the ACC the rest of the way for someone to emerge as the second-best program behind Clemson moving forward
“It’s not very often you can beat Florida State very often, it just doesn’t happen a lot for anybody,” Doeren said. “For us to do that on homecoming and keep the undefeated streak and the bowl streak going … a lot of positive things happened tonight for our guys and there’s a lot to play for.”